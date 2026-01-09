Brad Keselowski Calls His Injury a “Reminder” of How Much He Still Wants to Continue to Race in NASCAR

Brad Keselowski is 41 years old now. This is the age at which drivers typically begin giving thought to retirement. They have already achieved their wildest dreams at this point and are leaving their best years behind them, with nothing left to prove to anyone. However, Keselowski is nowhere near that kind of mindset.

The driver of the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford Mustang recently suffered a severe injury to his leg in a skiing accident. While he is currently recovering from the same, it has been announced that he won’t be taking part in the Busch Light Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium.

In an interview with Bob Pockrass, he was asked if such setbacks made him want to hang up his boots for good. He answered, “I really want to run till I am in my late 40s … If anything, it [the recovery days] is a reminder of what my life might be like if I wasn’t racing, and that makes me want to race.”

To make his stance clear, he simply stated that retirement is not happening in the near future. His contenders won’t be very happy to hear that.

Balancing the scales, Keselowski also highlighted what he’s enjoying about this phase of his life. Spending more time at home and being around his kids has been a clear positive, especially for a driver who typically spends much of the year on the road. That added sense of space and comfort has been a welcome change.

He also spoke highly of the team working around him, emphasizing the support system in place and the collaborative environment that has helped make this transition both productive and rewarding.

Corey LaJoie to replace Keselowski

Although it doesn’t pay any points, the Busch Light Clash is a crucial event that every Cup Series driver looks forward to. Keselowski would most certainly have enjoyed racing at the iconic Bowman Gray Stadium had it not been for his broken femur. While he sits this one out, RFK Racing has picked Corey LaJoie to serve as his replacement.

LaJoie has nearly 300 starts in the Cup Series and drove part-time in the 2025 season. He also took on the role of an analyst with Prime Video. Now 34 years old, he last drove in the Clash back in 2024 and finished in 17th place. He was a driver for Spire Motorsports at the time.

Keselowski hopes to use the two weeks that will come after the Clash to fine-tune his recovery and be fully fit for the 2026 Daytona 500.