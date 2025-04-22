mobile app bar

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shares How He Meant to Carry on the Family Legacy With Sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Sprint Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) waves to fans during driver introductions prior to the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway.

Apr 24, 2016; Richmond, VA, USA; Sprint Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) waves to fans during driver introductions prior to the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Earnhardt family name in the world of NASCAR is like no other. If you’d ask a non-race fan who the Earnhardts are in stock car racing, they would probably know who you’re referring to, despite not having a keen interest in the sport. It is this legacy that Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller have the responsibility of taking forward.

After the Earnhardt name was established by their late father, a somewhat famous driver who went by the nickname ‘The Intimidator’, it was only fairly recently that Junior, his son from his first marriage and a racecar driver like him, felt he was taking the family name forward.

Children with famous fathers often struggle to make a name for themselves, losing their own identity in the aura created by their dads. However, Junior, as he stands not only in NASCAR circles but elsewhere as well, has made a name for himself.

While he does associate with what his father’s legacy has been, Earnhardt Jr. has also managed to take the same forward with a touch and flavor of his own. The 50-year-old elaborated on how being an Xfinity Series team owner helped him realize the same.

He spoke in depth about the foundation of JR Motorsports with his sister, Kelley, after leaving the ill-fated Dale Earnhardt Incorporated (DEI) team on a recent episode of Bussin’ With The Boys.

“JR Motorsports, the race team we have, we’ve ran there for, seems like 18 years, a long time. We’ve won 90 races, five championships. The idea was that me and her will be involved DEI, which was my dad’s race team. Our thought was that that would be what we would do all of our lives,” he said.

Despite what would have been a great path for Dale Jr. and his sister to follow in an alternate universe, circumstances took a turn for the worse after Earnhardt Sr. passed away.

Junior, who drove for DEI at the time, left the team courtesy of a certain Teresa Earnhardt, but that’s a story for another day. He went to drive for Rick Hendrick in the Cup Series while also fulfilling his dream as a team owner.

Parting with DEI and establishing JRM came as a blessing in disguise for Junior. He established a team which is known as one of the, if not the best, cultivators of top-level talent in NASCAR, something which he can call his own, something that his father did not help him build.

Junior also credits his sister Kelley to a great extent when it comes to the business side of the organization, while he himself makes the face of the team. With his unmatched credibility in the sport today and already a Daytona 500 entry under their belts, who knows, one day Dale Jr. might even go Cup Series racing with his team.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Rahul Ahluwalia

Rahul Ahluwalia

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul Ahluwalia is a NASCAR Content Strategist and Journalist at The SportsRush. Hailing from a Journalism and Mass Communication background, Rahul's love for automobiles transformed into his passion for all things racing. With over 1200+ articles under his belt covering a mixture of NASCAR and F1, he has realized his calling in the world of motorsports with actual first hand experience behind the wheel to back it up. He has competed in several autocross events as well as rallycross-style competitions to hone his skills behind the wheel and better understand the mindset of a racecar driver, allowing him to further improve his writing as well. He also has an editorial background with respect to racing and has eye for stories which otherwise go unnoticed. Rahul is also an avid sim racer indulging in various disciplines such as rallying and oval racing during his free time. Having begun his motorsports journey at the start of 2020, he turned his passion into his work allowing him to delve deeper into the ever evolving and world of cars and motorsports. Apart from racing, Rahul also has sound technical knowledge of the automotive industry and automobiles in general. Having grown up playing video games such as Need for Speed, Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo, it is easy to see where the love for racing and machines inculcated in the first place.

Share this article

Don’t miss these