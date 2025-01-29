“Those Opportunities Don’t Come By Much”: Bubba Wallace Lays Down Realistic Expectations After Nearly Two Winless Seasons

Bubba Wallace, whose last win in the NASCAR Cup Series dates back to 2022 at Kansas, has faced a dry spell since that victory. Following a playoff debut in 2023 based on points, Wallace found himself outside the playoff grid last season, a shift that has drawn significant critique from the fanbase. Acknowledging the critical nature of seizing every possible opportunity, Wallace is keenly aware of the imperative to start the season.

In a discussion with FOX 32 Studios, Wallace underlined his ambitions for the upcoming races, stating, “That’s the only goal I have set in mind is just win um you know, and win early I always like to win in the playoffs. So, I feel like our team is hungry enough and capable enough got all the right people in the right spot to go out and compete each and every weekend.”

Continuing to discuss his strategy, Wallace emphasized the significance of seizing moments that are few and far between at the pinnacle of racing. “It’s just a matter of getting that final starlit to uh capitalize on the opportunity so when you’re at the cup level those opportunities don’t come by much so when it does we got to be ready for it and that’s what we’re planning to do,” he explained.

Wallace‘s track record at Daytona International Speedway stands out in the Cup Series, having raced on the track 15 times with five top-5 finishes — translating to a 33.3% success rate in securing top-tier finishes, a record unmatched by any other driver. His most notable performances at Daytona include runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2022.

Last season also, he started strong with top-5 finishes in the season’s initial two races, including a fifth-place finish at the Daytona 500.

Wallace will be under considerable pressure this season

On one hand, his team, 23XI Racing, is embroiled in a legal skirmish with NASCAR, a scenario that’s proving to be a stressful one for owners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, and hence would be surely keen to avoid the additional strain of subpar performances.

On the other hand, his teammate Tyler Reddick, who won a regular-season championship and secured a top-4 finish last year after joining the team in 2023, is setting a high benchmark that Wallace is also expected to meet.

Given that Wallace managed to make the playoffs in 2023, criticism was somewhat muted. However, should he fail to deliver this season, the team may find itself at a crossroads, potentially leading to some tough decisions regarding his future.