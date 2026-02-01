“Thought You Would Like this”: Brian Vickers’ Shocking Messages to Jeffrey Epstein Revealed

When it emerged that Sarah Kellen, the former secretary of Jeffrey Epstein, was married to Brian Vickers, many in the racing community hoped that one of their own would not be linked to the heinous crimes associated with the infamous financier. Unfortunately, the release of more than three million additional pages contained within the Epstein files has not cast Vickers in a favorable light.

Among the names mentioned in the new batch of documents was Vickers. While this isn’t surprising, considering that his ex-wife is an alleged co-conspirator in the sex trafficking ring, it is notable how comfortable he was with Epstein and others in the circle.

In a direct email he sent to Epstein in February 2019, he wrote, “Happy Valentines Buddy,” with a winky face emoji and a video attachment. The email’s subject line read, “Thought you would like this.”

Five months after this email was sent, Epstein got arrested and jailed at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in New York City.

Vickers has been involved in some suspicious emails that he sent with sexually explicit material throughout the years. For instance, he sent an email with the subject line “Male Fairy Tale” in 2012. It contains a story that is akin to a children’s fairy tale. But it quickly turns sexual in nature. Epstein forwarded this email to an Emirati businessman named Sultan Bin Sulayem. The files also showcase how Vickers’ ability to gain NASCAR sponsorship was affected after Kellen’s involvement in the ring came to light.

In 2013, Epstein talked to a redacted recipient about how Michael Waltrip Racing had called another redacted party to ask about Vickers’ involvement with the sex trafficking ring. The team sponsor, “Aaron’s”, did not want to shake hands with him if there was a chance for its own image to get dirty.

Ultimately, the company did sponsor him throughout the 2014 season. He recorded three top-5 finishes and nine top-10s on his path to a 22nd-place finish in the points table. He retired from the sport in 2016 and stayed away from social media for a long time. He only emerged on X last April to announce his divorce from Kellen.

Kellen, for her part, continues to hold the argument that she herself was one of Epstein’s victims It remains to be seen what other twists and turns this saga holds. The level of Vickers’ involvement, though, surely comes as a big surprise.