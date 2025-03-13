Everything to Know About Former NASCAR Driver Brian Vickers & Wife Sarah’s Startling Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

In 2013, Brian Vickers was one of the most crucial drivers on the Joe Gibbs Racing roster. He drove full-time in the Xfinity Series and part-time in the Cup Series. It was amidst this busy schedule that he married a woman named Sarah Kellen, whose alias of Sarah Kensington might be familiar to someone who has followed the cases against the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Kellen was a personal secretary to Epstein and someone who helped him procure underage girls for sexual purposes. The Cut reported in 2019 that she was also one of the women who coached girls on how to please the offender. For her part, Kellen has argued to the media that she was a victim of Epstein herself.

A woman named Carolyn came forward in 2008 and shared that Kellen knew what was happening to the girls she helped recruit. She explained in court, “[Kellen] called and said she was calling regarding Mr. Epstein testified and that I would get paid $500 to $600 if she could take pictures of me. Kellen knew what was going on.”

Kellen had started working for Epstein when she was around 18 years old. Following his arrest over accusations of child prostitution in 2008, she is reported to have moved to Hawaii. She met Vickers four years later and married him in 2013. Vickers was the 2003 Xfinity Series champion. He retired from the sport in 2016.

What are Vickers and Kellen up to now?

The controversial couple is still together, as per the latest reports. The New York Post wrote in 2021 that they were stirring up trouble with their neighbors in SoHo with endless renovations to their luxury apartment. The three-bedroom penthouse of the Mercer Greene building was valued at $10 million at the time.

Inside Edition reported in 2023 that Kellen also owns another luxury apartment in a high-rise building in Miami. She is said to have paid $6.3 million for the one-bedroom, 1,970-square-foot residence. Vickers is a co-signer on the property. Several questions remain as to why Kellen has not been charged so far despite the presence of evidence against her.

Part of the reason is Epstein’s plea deal in 2007, which included a non-prosecution agreement. She has sought damages through the Victim Compensation Program based on her claims of being a victim.