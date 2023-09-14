“Demands a Lot”: Kevin Harvick’s Real Impact at Tony Stewart’s NASCAR Team Revealed

May 23, 2019; Concord, NC, USA; NASCAR Cup Series car owner Tony Stewart (L) talks with his driver Kevin Harvick (R) in the garage during practice for the Coca-cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This week, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer is set to pay tribute to Kevin Harvick by running the retiring driver’s famous Mobil 1 ‘flames’ paint scheme in the Xfinity Series race at Bristol. Harvick joined Tony Stewart’s team in 2014 with crew chief Rodney Childers and delivered a Cup Series title in the first year itself. But perhaps his biggest contribution to the organization has been off the track, something Custer shed light on in a recent video released by the team.

Harvick has made the championship 4 five times since the format started, tied with Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr., underlining the consistency of the SHR driver over the last 10 years. The former RCR driver’s retirement at the end of the year will be the end of one of the most successful careers in the modern era, and the tributes from fans and drivers alike prove it.

Kevin Harvick has been incredibly important for Tony Stewart’s team

Custer, who joined SHR in 2017, will pay tribute to ‘The Closer’ in the iconic theme in Xfinity at Bristol. In the video posted, the #00 Xfinity driver narrated, “…Just trying to pay honor to Kevin because he has been such a huge part of SHR and a huge mentor to a lot of us around here. He’s gotten some wins in this scheme, you know having the silver flames on it with the Mobil 1, like it’s definitely a car that stands out..”

Also competing as a part-time driver for Rick Ware Racing in the Cup Series, Custer then detailed how Harvick’s influence has been incredible on the organization apart from just winning on the track.

“From the second they’ve gotten here, it’s been unreal the success that they’ve had and everybody in this building has taken advice from Kevin. He’s always just been so helpful with the younger guys. I mean, he’s never shied away from answering a question that you have.”

Kevin Harvick ensured a level of excellence from his team members

Harvick, who entered the Cup Series way back in 2001, has always been known as a driver who wants to know the details about everything, from his crew members, teammates, and other drivers on the track. Being available to help out younger drivers has been a hallmark of Harvick, something Custer alluded to, citing his rookie year with SHR.

“I remember in 2017, my rookie Xfinity year, I probably called him every single week and asked him ten questions. You know, he is definitely somebody who asks a lot of his people and demands a lot of excellence, you know, and I think that’s what makes him great.”

Heading into Bristol just 7 points above the cut-off for the round of 12, Harvick needs a good result to make it to the second round of the playoffs. And he might just fancy his chances, considering he was an unlucky pit-stop penalty away from going for the win at Darlington.