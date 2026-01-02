Top 5 NASCAR Cup Drivers to Never Win a Race

Much like Denny Hamlin, Carl Edwards, and Mark Martin, drivers who brushed against the Cup Series crown multiple times only to watch it slip away, NASCAR history also carries another, harsher category. These are drivers whose speed was never in doubt, whose racing skills repeatedly placed them in contention, yet who never stood in Victory Lane at the Cup level.

Advertisement

At the other end of the spectrum sit those who capitalized on chaos, inheriting wins after being spared when wrecks erased the frontrunners. In NASCAR, fortune has often served as an invisible hand, sometimes lifting careers and other times quietly denying them.

Over the decades, the sport has produced several competent drivers whose résumés deserved more than a blank win column. Here’s a look at five of the most accomplished yet winless NASCAR Cup Series competitors, drivers whose talent was evident even when the record books refused to cooperate.

5. Matt DiBenedetto

Across seven Cup Series seasons from 2015 through 2021, Matt DiBenedetto made 248 starts and recorded 31 top-10 finishes. Despite consistent progress, his strongest championship result remained a 13th-place finish in the 2020 final standings. During the late 2010s, DiBenedetto became a fan favorite, rising from underfunded equipment to become a legitimate weekly contender. In fact, that rise earned him competitive opportunities with Leavine Family Racing and later the Wood Brothers, yet Victory Lane remained untouchable.

His closest brush with a win came in 2019 at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he led a race-high 93 laps before Denny Hamlin overtook him in the closing stages. While DiBenedetto logged nine career top-five finishes, the final breakthrough never materialized.

4. Dave Blaney

Dave Blaney, father of Cup champion Ryan Blaney, built a legendary reputation on dirt long before his NASCAR tenure. His résumé includes the 1984 USAC Silver Crown championship, the 1995 World of Outlaws title, victories at the Chili Bowl Nationals in 1993, Kings Royal wins in 1993 and 1995, the 1997 Knoxville Nationals, and multiple other crown-jewel wins. That dominance, however, did not carry over to Cup-level stock cars.

Over 17 seasons, Blaney made 473 Cup starts without a win, although he posted 28 top-10 finishes. His most painful near-miss came in the 2001 Cracker Barrel 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he led 70 laps and appeared ready to break through before a tire failure ended the run. He also came within striking distance at Darlington in the 2003 spring race, needing only a few more laps to change history.

3. Dick Trickle

Dick Trickle’s NASCAR career spanned 25 years, from 1970 to 2002, and included 303 Cup Series starts. Despite winning a pole and finishing inside the top 10 on 36 occasions, his best championship result was 15th in 1989. Outside NASCAR, Trickle was a short-track phenomenon, reportedly amassing more than 1,000 local victories. Inside the Cup garage, however, he became the epitome of unrealized success.

His strongest Cup performance came in the 1990 Budweiser 500 at Dover Downs, where he led 80 laps driving the No. 66 TropArtic Pontiac for Cale Yarborough. Even so, Trickle never finished better than P3 in a Cup race, a result he achieved five times without ever sealing the deal.

2. Joe Ruttman

Joe Ruttman entered NASCAR with a background that included the 1980 USAC Stock Car championship, wins in the Glass City 200 in 1969 and 1973, the 1985 Cracker 200, and the 1978 USAC Stock Car Rookie of the Year award. That pedigree followed him into a Cup career spanning 255 starts over 20 years.

Ruttman earned three poles and 60 top-10 finishes but repeatedly fell just short of a victory. His most notable runner-up finishes came at the 1981 Winston Western 500 at Riverside, the 1986 Miller High Life 400 at Richmond, and the 1986 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville, each ending with a second-place result.

1. Mike Skinner

Mike Skinner often earns the label of the greatest “winless” Cup driver, though the distinction comes with nuance. Skinner did reach Victory Lane five times in the Cup series, but all in non-points events: a Budweiser Shootout qualifier, an All-Star qualifier, a Daytona 500 Duel, and two exhibition races in Japan. None counted toward the Cup Series standings.

Skinner also captured the pole for the 1997 Daytona 500, only to finish 12th in the race itself. Over 286 Cup starts, he collected six poles and 39 top-10 finishes, consistently showing front-running speed without ever converting it into a points-paying win.