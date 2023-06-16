Two-Time Champion Joey Logano Lays Bare the Cold Reality of Being “Generational” in NASCAR: “No One’s Gonna Care Who Wins”

NASCAR Cup Series defending champion Joey Logano is known not only for his ability to win on the track but also for his commitment to giving back to the community. Like many influential racers, Logano has established his own foundation, understanding the importance of making a positive social impact beyond the racetrack. In a recent appearance on the Kenny Wallace show, the topic of Logano’s charitable endeavors arose.

Recognizing the substantial funds raised and the significant impact made by Logano’s foundation over the years, Wallace expressed a genuine interest in understanding the specifics of the foundation’s work.

Joey Logano talks about how no one will remember how much you win



In the conversation with Kenny Wallace, the two-time champion shed light on the fleeting nature of today’s victories, arguing that they wouldn’t resonate with future generations. He suggested that the winners of today might be forgotten tomorrow since they lack a generational impact. Logano highlighted that what truly lasts and is cherished over time is the positive influence one can have on someone’s life, echoing through generations.

Logano said, “We have talked about winning races, we talked about making money. None of those matter in the grand scheme of things… It’s just a measurement and a goal to chase but it doesn’t impact somebody’s life. It is temporary. You know, I’ll be gone someday and no one’s gonna care. No one’s gonna care who wins Daytona 500.”

He concluded by expressing, “No one’s gonna care who won the championship and years down the road, it’s just gonna be a stat in a book… So if you can impact somebody’s life in a positive way, that’s generational. That is how you continue… It really does make a difference… “

Joey Logano explains what his foundation does



As the discussion progressed, Logano shed light on the mission of his foundation. He illustrated how his foundation allocates resources to initiatives that provide second chances to youngsters and adolescents in crisis situations. Moreover, he highlighted the foundation’s commitment to fostering a spirit of generosity in others.

Logano stated, “The foundation started to do that. We’ve given away over $6 million now over the years and it’s all for foster kids, foster families, and kids that haven’t been born into the best families, right, that is not their fault. Just born into a crap family. I’m sorry. That’s what it is.”

“And there’s a lot of people that are willing to invest their time to really help these kids. It’s incredible what these families were able to do and we want to help support them. We want to help support the organizations that help place the kids, that help give these families the resources they need.”

It is great to hear about the humanitarian work that Logano does, aside from his racing career. According to his foundation’s website, they have been able to help the lives of more than 250,000 children and young adults since their inception in 2013. That in itself proves how NASCAR drivers are much more than just racers on the track.