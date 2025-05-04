Ty Gibbs Slams NASCAR Fans for Being Unfair to Drivers: “All They Do is Just Accuse and Cancel You”

The Joey Logano controversy continues to swirl, after the three-time NASCAR Cup champion unleashed a profanity-laden rant against Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric during last Sunday’s race at Talladega.

At Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Ty Gibbs was the latest driver to step into the ‘Dega fallout when he criticized fans for being unfair to drivers. The grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs feels that fans should not criticize drivers for what they say on team radios like Logano did to Cindric.

The younger Gibbs’ argument – and he has a valid point – is that team radio traffic is privileged communication between a driver, crew chief and team members. Fans are literally just guests along for the ride.

But fans can be so fervent in their loyalties that they sometimes get too wrapped up with on-air verbiage, feel they’re part of the team and have a right to be part of that communication or to comment or criticize some of that verbal chatter.

“That radio is for your team and the only reason why anybody else has access to it is for entertainment,” Gibbs told Frontstretch.com during a break in the action. “We are an entertainment business but also I think we get made out to look like bad people at times for what we say on the radio or what happens.

“There’s truth behind that because you say it and you push the button, but also I think if any of us drivers put radios inside of somebody’s car going down the highway, I think that a lot of people would probably be in way worse trouble (for what they say) than we would and I think that’s something that everybody should understand.

“You have people in the stands and people that watch that have never experienced anything like that in racing. But also all they do is just accuse and cancel you for stuff people say on the radios that are in the middle of competition.

Ty Gibbs alluded to the fact that drivers are entitled to their opinion, and given how emotional NASCAR competition can be, sometimes words slip out that it’s more a reactionary thing rather than a thought-out perspective.

“I’m not calling out anybody but I think it’s not fair, nobody should be judged by that,” Gibbs said. “I think that there’s a certain chance you can be a little bit, but I’m talking about like the regular fan in you calling somebody out and not saying something about somebody else said. This is the way we communicate with our team that’s our only way to do it and everybody’s listening to everything and I don’t think that’s fair.

“I think that everybody should kind of understand. It’s definitely a lot going on for sure and, I don’t know, I’m sure everybody else would be a lot worse off than we would and stuff they say getting cut off down the highway. There’s a lot of traffic get in here — I’m sure people are fired up getting into this place, right?”, Ty Gibbs concluded with a chuckle.

Earnhardt, Petty: Logano was entitled to what he said in the heat of battle

Earlier in the week, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said Logano has the right to vent his frustrations over the team radio.

“We get in those cars and there ain’t no one and no time to second-guess the next thing that comes out. And what’s the point of saying it unless that button is pushed?” Earnhardt said.

Likewise, former NASCAR driver turned TV analyst Kyle Petty said teammates are not immune from criticism by their fellow teammates, particularly in the heat of battle in NASCAR.

“When you drive for Penske, when you drive for Gibbs, and when you drive for Hendrick, three of those other guys out there that you’re trying to beat into submission are your teammates,” Petty said. “You show up to race for you. You’ve got to be selfish as a driver. I don’t think those comments are uncalled for. They deserve to be able to make those comments and vent anytime they want to, whether it’s their teammate or their mother.”