HomeSearch

“Even I Misunderstood Him”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Makes Kevin Harvick Admission, Shines New Light on SHR Driver’s Persona

Srijan Mandal
|Published November 03, 2023

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick’s Latest High-Profile Acquisition All Set to Take Project to New Heights

Mar 16, 2014; Bristol, TN, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr (left) and Kevin Harvick during the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

As fans eagerly await the grand finale for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series and the crowning of a new champion, it’s hard not to forget that this would be Kevin Harvick’s final career race. With several victories and accolades to his name, he surely will be missed by fans and fellow drivers alike.

Recently, former NASCAR driver and Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. appeared in a video documentary dedicated to the SHR driver, providing a new insight into Harvick’s true personality, something not many fans might know.

During the video, Junior stated, “If all we saw was this, you know this, the type of person he is at the racetrack and that was a spread of time when that’s really all he gave us was the driver track and the focused, you know focused on his job.”

He then explained how there might have been quite a few times when Harvick would have been misunderstood. Claiming that even he misunderstood the SHR driver at one point in time.

“When you get a chance to kind of see who he is when he’s not in that mode when he’s not turned on at the racetrack. You realize there’s a lot to him and there’s… He’s a pretty sharp dude.”

Earnhardt on why Harvick is one of the most respected NASCAR drivers

Further into the video, Junior also explained why Harvick is considered to be one of the most respected drivers on the racetrack. He explained, “So he’s sorta been able to see the sport from every perspective. So I think when he’s sitting there in the room and all the conversations are happening around the sport and which direction we should go. And what decisions should we make today. He’s a perfect person to have involved in that discussion.”

Although Harvick will not be competing full-time as a driver, fans can still look forward to seeing him in a different role as part of the broadcasting crew, with Fox. This also means shifting his attention to his children as well as overseeing the racing career of his son, Keelan.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Journalist at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car classes from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

Read more from Srijan Mandal