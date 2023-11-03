“Even I Misunderstood Him”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Makes Kevin Harvick Admission, Shines New Light on SHR Driver’s Persona

As fans eagerly await the grand finale for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series and the crowning of a new champion, it’s hard not to forget that this would be Kevin Harvick’s final career race. With several victories and accolades to his name, he surely will be missed by fans and fellow drivers alike.

Recently, former NASCAR driver and Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. appeared in a video documentary dedicated to the SHR driver, providing a new insight into Harvick’s true personality, something not many fans might know.

During the video, Junior stated, “If all we saw was this, you know this, the type of person he is at the racetrack and that was a spread of time when that’s really all he gave us was the driver track and the focused, you know focused on his job.”

He then explained how there might have been quite a few times when Harvick would have been misunderstood. Claiming that even he misunderstood the SHR driver at one point in time.

“When you get a chance to kind of see who he is when he’s not in that mode when he’s not turned on at the racetrack. You realize there’s a lot to him and there’s… He’s a pretty sharp dude.”

Earnhardt on why Harvick is one of the most respected NASCAR drivers

Further into the video, Junior also explained why Harvick is considered to be one of the most respected drivers on the racetrack. He explained, “So he’s sorta been able to see the sport from every perspective. So I think when he’s sitting there in the room and all the conversations are happening around the sport and which direction we should go. And what decisions should we make today. He’s a perfect person to have involved in that discussion.”

Although Harvick will not be competing full-time as a driver, fans can still look forward to seeing him in a different role as part of the broadcasting crew, with Fox. This also means shifting his attention to his children as well as overseeing the racing career of his son, Keelan.