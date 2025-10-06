mobile app bar

Tyler Reddick Says 23XI Racing “Missed the Mark as a Company” as Both Drivers Stand Eliminated After the Roval

Neha Dwivedi
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Nov 10, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Bubba Wallace, and Tyler Reddick were the four drivers knocked out of the postseason after the Round of 12 finale at the Charlotte Roval. Among them, Chastain’s exit was the most dramatic, with a nail-biting points battle against Joey Logano ending in heartbreak after a final-lap crash with Denny Hamlin. The remaining three, Wallace, Cindric, and Reddick, entered the race knowing only a win could keep their title hopes alive.

For a brief stretch, Reddick looked ready to reel in either Logano or Chastain on points, but that would have demanded a flawless run; even a runner-up finish to Shane van Gisbergen might not have been enough.

Starting from pole, Reddick initially aimed to bank stage points, but later chose track position over stage results. The #45 camp adopted a must-win mindset from the green flag, but simply lacked the long-run pace to challenge the frontrunners.

Reddick explained that the team focused entirely on setting up for the win. However, although he didn’t think, “if anything necessarily went wrong today for how the race was playing out,” yet, as the race unfolded, a few restarts and an inconsistent long-run balance kept them from matching the leaders’ pace.

After placing 21st in Stage 1 and rebounding to second in Stage 2, Reddick admitted they stalled out in the final stage. They stretched their run in hopes of catching a late caution, but when it never came, the strategy backfired and cost them track position.

Crew chief Billy Scott later reflected that they finished only 14 points short and might have chased stage points more aggressively. Still, he maintained that the team played their cards right, given the situation.

Meanwhile, Wallace entered Charlotte with a “win or go home” mission but never found his footing, finishing 15th. The result, paired with the recent friction between him and team co-owner Denny Hamlin, made the outcome sting even more. Wallace admitted the tire setup threw him for a loop and expressed frustration at falling short, though he insisted the effort was there.

Reddick summed up 23XI’s performance bluntly: “When you look at the three races, we just certainly missed the mark as a company at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. And that was a different tire that we haven’t had there before, and we just missed the mark in the first race and just got behind on points.”

It marked the second time after 2023 when both 23XI Racing drivers had reached the playoffs together. And though their postseason run ended earlier than hoped, if they can carry this momentum into next year, both could be right back in the thick of the championship chase.

