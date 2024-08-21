Tyler Reddick’s Gamble to Leave RCR and Join 23XI Racing Finally Paying Dividends

Tyler Reddick did not leave Richard Childress Racing on a good note in 2022 but his gamble is finally paying off. Back in 2023, a lot of fans thought that the #45 driver was committing career suicide. After all, 23XI Racing was only a couple of years into the competition. New teams have always found it difficult to compete with the heavyweights but Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s organization has turned out to be quite the opposite story.

According to the 28-year-old, 23XI Racing could give him something RCR couldn’t — a comfortable work culture. This was a chance for the driver to prove that he had what it takes to get the job done. Ever since coming into the team, the #45 has visited Victory Lane more than the #23. Reddick is responsible in a big way for making the team a competitive outfit.

“Yeah, just potential I think is one part of it. I saw week in and week out, racing against both their cars, the speed they bring to the table, the culture that they have at 23XI. It’s important to me. It takes everything to have a really good team. I just saw how fast they were building and just the rate of progression that they were on,” he said in a recent media interaction.

The issue the team has been facing this season is winning races. Reddick has only won twice this season and missed out on several chances. Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace hasn’t won anything so far.

Reddick sees a long career at 23XI Racing

Apart from their speed and culture, Reddick wanted a team where he could stay for a long time and build a career. That’s exactly what he and his teammate are doing in Hamlin’s organization. The way things are going, it seems like the #45 driver is here to stay for a long time. That’s always a healthy situation for any driver in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“A number of things play into it. I also just wanted to sink my feet into ground that I know I’d be there for a while, a number of years, and build a program, build our way to the top. Felt really good about that with 23XI. Yeah, everything happens for a reason, and it was great for us and our group on the 45 to be able to start that process a year early and begin to learn,” he added.

After a round of eight qualification, Reddick would want to make it to the final stage this time around and have a chance at fighting for the championship. That could become a real possibility if he wins the regular season championship.