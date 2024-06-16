“Haven’t Reached Our Full Potential”: Chase Elliott Gives Verdict of NASCAR Season So Far

Last season was a whirlwind of misery for Chase Elliott but the HMS driver has turned it around this season. The 2020 Cup champion has been one of the most consistent performers so far. However, he believes there is a long way to go and they have not reached their full potential yet.

I just think we have a really solid group top to bottom, and everybody has been just super committed to finding that 1% each week and whatever that is, it is. I just think collectively, we’ve been solid. And I feel that we haven’t reached our full potential yet — and I think that’s exciting,” he said.

After finishing P4 at Sonoma last weekend, Elliott made it onto an elite list of racers when he became only the eighth driver in the history of NASCAR to achieve at least 16 consecutive top 20 finishes in the Cup Series, joining the likes of Dale Earnhardt and Kevin Harvick.

As far as the #9 driver is concerned, it’s a good thing that he and his team have not yet reached their full potential. The team wants that to happen in the closing stages of the season when you’re fighting for the championship.

Chase Elliott explains why not reaching his full potential is a good thing

Look at how Ryan Blaney won the title last year. He was good enough to reach the final stages of the Cup Series and then he performed at his highest level and left everyone else in the dust. That is exactly what Elliott hopes to do to win his second championship at the end of this season.

“The trick is being good enough to get you to like the Round of 8, and in your mind, not be spectacular yet — and then really try to be spectacular in those last three or four weeks. So it’s really just about having a solid enough base to get you through there and then really try to hit home runs in those last few if you can,” he added.

Will the Hendrick Motorsports star win his second Cup Series championship this season? The signs so far seem to be all positive.