Joey Logano Shares What Happened When He Met NFL GOAT Tom Brady: “Hard Not to be a Little Starstruck”

A meeting between the defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano and the former NFL quarterback Tom Brady during the Super Bowl in New Orleans was all the frenzy last month. In the Circuit of the Americas for his race, Logano revealed to the press what they’d spoken about in their 20-minute conversation.

First off, he admitted that he’d been pretty star-struck being around the legendary sportsman. Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion and a five-time Super Bowl MVP. Anyone in Logano’s place would have had a similar reaction.

He said, “I mean it’s hard not to be a little star-struck, right? It was interesting. We talked for probably 20 minutes about random stuff.”

He’d also been interested in knowing what it was like for Brady to be there, not competing. Even now, Brady is a tough and driven person. Logano mentioned how he was simply throwing the football around pregame and that it looked so effortless. The driver had half a mind to go catch one of the throws but decided against it not wanting to be embarrassed.

Notably, the outfits that the two men wore that day became a topic of big debate on social media. Brady wore an elegant suit with white trousers, while Logano donned a basic Team Penske t-shirt. NASCAR fans were not pleased with their champion appearing in public in such a rudimentary manner.

Why Logano would love to have dinner with Brady

The Team Penske driver interviewed with Jeff Gluck in 2018 for the 12 Questions Series. He was asked which celebrity he’d like to host in an event if NASCAR gave him the chance. He was certain that he would like to bring an athlete to a track considering that he’d have things to talk about, but he wasn’t sure who it would be.

He finally said without some thought, “I guess like Tom Brady or somebody would be cool to talk to. But just because I’m a New England fan. No one else really sticks out in my mind because a lot of times, it’s fun to invite people to the racetrack — but you’re still doing your job, so you never really have time to meet them.”

He added that he’d rather go have dinner with them and actually get to know them. After last month’s introduction, Brady wouldn’t say ‘no’ to an invite from the champion. Hopefully, fans can expect another meeting between these icons soon.