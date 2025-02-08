Was Hall of Famer Ralph Moody a Good Father Despite Heavy NASCAR Commitment?

Feb 7, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Ralph Moody III accepts the award for his father Former driver Ralph Moody as he is inducted into the 2025 NASCAR Hall Of Fame at Charlotte Convention Center Crown Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Hall of Fame recently welcomed three preeminent inductees into its ranks: Carl Edwards, Ricky Rudd, and Ralph Moody, as part of the Class of 2025. During the ceremony, Moody’s son Ralph Moody III, and daughter Anne Moody came to accept the recognition on behalf of their father, sharing insights into his personal life.

Moody, who claimed victory in five NASCAR Cup races between 1956 and 1962, before retiring to become a co-owner of his team Holman-Moody, was also celebrated as a devoted father by his children. His daughter Anne Moody reminisced, “He was absolutely wonderful. He was gone a lot obviously with racing when we were younger but he never failed to make time to be with us together or individually.”

She continued, highlighting his lighter side, “He was silly he was funny he had a great sense of humor, he was a great father.” Echoing these sentiments, his son Ralph Moody III added, “[He] was a fantastic dad. I wouldn’t call him strict but he was firm with both of us and a tremendous amount of time that he did spend with us.”

Ralph said that his father was committed to family time, especially during the summers when school was out. He ensured that the family traveled together, visiting numerous racetracks and bonding over their shared experiences during the racing season.

Moody [NASACR HoFer] initially carved out a career as a driver, but his most important contributions were in car building when he partnered with John Holman to establish Holman-Moody. The partnership achieved extraordinary success, securing two championships with David Pearson and clinching Daytona 500 victories with Fred Lorenzen and Mario Andretti.

Holman-Moody Racing became a legendary name in the sport, with cars driven by some of NASCAR’s most iconic figures, including Hall of Famers Joe Weatherly, Fred Lorenzen, Fireball Roberts, Bobby Allison, and Pearson. The team orchestrated a record, amassing 96 wins and 83 poles across 525 premier series starts.

How did Ralph Moody’s children discover their father’s induction into the Hall of Fame?

Anne and Ralph Moody shared their elation upon learning of their father’s induction into the Hall of Fame, describing the moment as one filled with energy, with both of them jumping up and down in excitement.

Regarding how they received the news, they explained: “We watched it on TV at home we watched it live actually.” Ralph recounted the moments leading up to the announcement, saying he had called Anne just before it was broadcast live. He mentioned that as per Anne they had been anticipating the moment for about five to six years and had a particularly strong intuition about this year.

Ralph added that after witnessing the announcement on TV, he immediately called her back, and all he could hear over the phone was her exclaiming, “Yeah!”