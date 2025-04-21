When Dale Earnhardt Jr. & Tony Stewart Raced Each Other on the Street for a Music Video

The advertisements from the 1990s and early 2000s still hold a special place in the hearts of NASCAR fans, for their grit and authenticity. Unlike today’s formulaic and monotonous commercials, those older spots captured the spirit of the sport — raw, scripted but entertaining, and full of personality.

Even today, fans fondly recall the era when drivers routinely crossed over into pop culture, making cameos in films, music videos, and beyond. So, when a fan recently resurfaced a vintage music video featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Tony Stewart street racing, it sent fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

The moment harks back to 2003 when Brad Arnold enlisted Earnhardt Jr. and Stewart for his album, 3 Doors Down’s “The Road I’m On” music video. Dale Earnhardt Jr. appeared just 29 seconds in, trying to charm a girl in the car beside him. Stewart followed closely behind, making his entrance just moments later.

The video showcased the duo tearing through the streets in a head-to-head race, even taking a detour into some off-road action, landing on what looked like an oval racetrack. Meanwhile, the girl they were trying to impress kept updating their names on the leaderboard as they battled for position.

But toward the end, keeping their bro code, they broke the typical checkered-flag narrative. Neither Dale Jr. nor Stewart reached victory lane — instead, they veered off-course, exiting the scene together in their respective cars, leaving the ending open and unexpected, much like the era it represented.

when dale earnhardt jr and tony stewart were in a 3 doors down music video pic.twitter.com/53QViCHYX2 — Ashley (@ashleypantera28) October 22, 2024

In fact, Arnold even sponsored Stewart‘s car when he returned to the Busch Series for the first time since 1998, getting behind the wheel of Earnhardt’s #8 Chevrolet in the Cabela’s 250 at Michigan International Speedway. The car showcased the band members on the hood, while Brad Arnold’s name rode along the rear fenders, blending racing with rock at full throttle.

Two years down the road, the collaboration between Earnhardt and 3 Doors Down hit the track again — this time at Richmond International Raceway for the Sprint Cup Series. Competing in the Chevy Rock & Roll 400, Earnhardt’s car bore the band’s logo on the tail end. Although he didn’t land in the winner’s circle that night — he brought the car home in P20 — it was yet another memorable crossover between NASCAR and rock music.

Music videos in which Dale Earnhardt Jr. has appeared

As fierce as Dale Jr. was behind the wheel, he also brought his A-game when the cameras rolled, which perhaps explains the success of his multiple podcasts and the YouTube presence that followed. During the height of his popularity, he frequently stepped into the spotlight of music videos, blending motorsport with pop culture.

For instance, he shared the screen with Danica Patrick in Jay-Z’s Show Me What You Got, while his appearance in Sheryl Crow’s Steve McQueen was even more memorable, largely because he performed his own stunt driving. His music video credits don’t end there. He made cameo appearances in Rockstar by Nickelback, Rough & Ready by Trace Adkins, and Warrior by Kid Rock.

In an era when current drivers rarely venture into such creative territories, it would be fascinating to watch today’s stars steer into similar ventures and bring a new charisma to both the racetrack and the screen.