William Byron Not Against Change in NASCAR Championship Format: “I Wouldn’t Be Opposed”

William Byron is one of the favorites to win the 2024 Cup Series championship after the season’s first 11 races. He has already picked up 15 crucial playoff points, each of which is bound to help him when the regular season ends. With many stressing upon the importance of playoff points this year, Byron has provided some striking thoughts on the current championship format.

Advertisement

During his media availability in Texas, the Hendrick driver was asked about the differences between winning a championship now and winning one during the ages of Jimmie Johnson – when the format changed multiple times. Byron has only seen the current elimination-style format since his debut. Though he feels the current method to be taxing, he does see some benefits to it.

“The playoff points are a good thing, but I don’t know any different,’’ he said. “I think it’s just the format and the nature of it is very intense… very stressful. But I think that’s what you want in sports, really… to have something [that] really challenges everyone.” He continued noting that fans would like the current style of play better and that drivers will just have to adapt to it.

Despite his fondness for the norms, Byron added that he wouldn’t be against a potential change. From his point of view, it doesn’t make sense to be mentally involved in something that is not in his control. He concluded, “I’ve seen talk about doing a three-race format for the championship. I mean if that’s the direction they went, I wouldn’t be opposed. I’m just going to race in whatever format it is.”

Why is it extremely crucial for drivers to collect maximum playoff points this season?

When the sun sets in Darlington and rises in Atlanta come September, 16 drivers will be vying to get their hands on the 2024 Cup Series trophy. The playoff’s first round will challenge the grid in three wildcard tracks – Atlanta, Watkins Glen, and Bristol. The nature of these tracks makes it important for drivers to not take any chances and collect as many playoff points as possible right in the regular season.

Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief Chris Gabehart said to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, “If you don’t have enough playoff points, mark my words, you’re gonna see a big upset coming out of that first round. Somebody is not gonna make it through.” Thankfully for him, his driver Denny Hamlin leads the line with the most playoff points, 17. Following in quick succession is Byron with 15.