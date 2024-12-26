WATCH: Kyle Busch Once Recreated Mario Kart in Real Life Alongside Christopher Bell & Corey LaJoie on His Son Brexton’s Demand

Kyle Busch, who is known for his competitiveness as ‘Rowdy’ on the racetrack, epitomizes the dream dad off the circuit. He seamlessly transitions from gearing up his son Brexton for dirt races, complete with helmet fittings and encouraging fist bumps, to sharing tender moments dancing with his daughter or even painting her nails.

The depth of his commitment shone through in 2019 when he brought to life a real-world version of Mario Kart for Brexton. Inspired by his son’s playful wish during a video game session — wishing his dad could be inside the game — Kyle went above and beyond.

He collaborated with Corey LaJoie to invent ‘Super Rowdy Kart,’ a personalized rendition of the beloved game featuring characters like Rowdy, Mario, Donkey Kong, and Luigi.

The venture led to the creation of an adaptable four-wheel go-kart, designed by LaJoie, which could be adjusted to fit both a child and an adult. The seat and pedals could be repositioned to accommodate Brexton or even Kyle himself, making it a versatile family ride.

Busch, marveling at LaJoie’s prototype, expressed his admiration for the innovative design: “Corey built these things and as he was building them, he showed me the first one, and I was like, ‘Damn, it looks like a real Mario Kart.'”

he transformed his backyard into a racing wonderland reminiscent of an amusement park, crafting a course that brought the thrill of Mario Kart to life. He didn’t just stop at the track; he delved into the details, sourcing costumes from a website to fully immerse participants in the experience.

In the video, Busch, clinched the victory, leaving characters like Mario, Luigi (Yoshi), and Donkey Kong trailing in the dust, securing second, third, and fourth places respectively.

Busch revealed that the filming of the backyard battle spanned two hours, but the real magic happened during the editing phase, which stretched over a week.

In the crucial final hours of this process, he sat alongside the editor, meticulously fine-tuning the sound effects and visuals. Their goal was to ensure every frame was an assault on the senses, making the video a spectacle that captivated and overwhelmed viewers.

Busch brings the speedway into his living room

Busch took the thrills of Mario Kart from his backyard to his living room in 2020 by collaborating with Nintendo to introduce an augmented-reality version of the game.

The partnership was to spotlight a Nintendo Switch feature that transformed home spaces into virtual racetracks using remote-controlled Mario Karts equipped with cameras.

Busch, enthusiastic about the innovative gaming setup, described the process: “The cart has a camera on it. So, then the camera is actually showing what it’s doing live on your screen and then the mixed reality throws in the characters of the game onto your switch while racing through your living room your bedroom wherever you want to set this up.”

However, he pointed out that the system performs best on hard flooring, as carpets can slow the kart down. That’s why he decided to set up the game in his living room to play alongside his son Brexton.

With most drivers having a penchant for video games, it would be intriguing to consider whether Busch can ever trade his gaming console for a victory at the Daytona 500 like Brad Keselowski.