“Watch Your Back So Someone Doesn’t Stab It”: Hailie Deegan on Biggest Difference in East vs West Coast Racing

Srijan Mandal
|Published August 17, 2023

May 20, 2023; North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan (13) walks to her truck during the Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Motorsports across the world might have several things in common, but there are also other things that would be vastly different from each other. One of the biggest shocks for someone would be the cultural, and social changes coming into a totally different environment. In the case of Hailie Deegan who had jumped from California to North Carolina for the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program, she too felt a massive difference between places.

Recently, while speaking with Kenny Wallace on his podcast, Deegan explained the major differences in racing between the East and West course series.

Hailie Deegan describes the difference between East and West Coast racing

While speaking with Wallace, Deegan mentioned, “People don’t realize how different the East Coast and West Coast racing worlds are. They are two different worlds totally separate worlds.” Subsequently, Wallace asked, “What do you think is different?”

Deegan responded, “It’s different it’s the people, it’s … how people get along is very different. Like I was so used to like everyone’s buddies. Like we all yeah, we all might take each other out. But like we’re all kind of cool after the race and like we’ll probably all go hang out and like, it’s like your kind of group of people.”

She added, “But it’s, I really like that in stock car racing. And everyone knows everybody and everybody’s friendly. And I feel like a NASCAR racing everyone’s so like uptight. It’s like, constantly having to watch your back so someone doesn’t stab it…”

Deegan explains why East Coast racing was foreign to her

Speaking further into the podcast, Deegan stated, “I didn’t even know what the K&N series was. I didn’t know the difference between a Late Model and a Super Late model. Like this was all foreign to me. I was so I’m 15 years old. And I was stuck in my world on the west coast of off-road racing.”

She then continued to explain how she ended up doing a late model test on the east coast. Later on, he was spotted by a person connected with Toyota, who then arranged for a test for her later on in a K&N Series car. She mentioned, “I still remember to this day, it was Todd Gilliland’s K&N car when he drove for BMR.”

Deegan further mentioned how, after that K&N test, she had managed to secure a three-year contract with Toyota in that series. And that is where it all started in the stock car racing divisions for her.

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR journalist at The Sportsrush. Throughout his career, he has expertly crafted and contributed over a thousand articles to several prominent platforms. Notably, also on his own publication, Marble Chicane. Srijan's passion for racing was sparked at an early age, and over the years, it has only amplified. His interests are broad and encompass all types of motorsports, including but not limited to NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar, WRC, WEC, and IMSA. However, Srijan's relationship with racing isn't confined to his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, with 88 as his racing number. Though, mostly confined to GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into open-wheel sim racing from time to time. Srijan also exhibits his artistic flair, which is evident in his music production endeavors. His music has been published on prominent streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, where he is recognized by his pseudonym "Lunaprism". Moreover, his refined taste extends into the world of fine art. He operates an online art gallery, specializing in the curation and sale of exquisite Indian art pieces.

