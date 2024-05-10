Reacting to Tom Brady’s Roast, Skip Bayless Reveals the Rival Analysts He’d Want During His on Stage Roast

Superstar comedian Kevin Hart recently hosted Netflix’s mega event, The Greatest Roast of All Time. The roast comedy show was organized with NFL legend Tom Brady as the center of attention. The live event, done at the Netflix is a Joke festival was streamed for millions of Netflix users around the world.

With star power like no other, it was obvious that the Roast of Tom Brady was going to be a success. Interestingly, the success gave Skip Bayless the idea of having his own roast show.

On a recent episode of The Skip Bayless Show, the media veteran was asked by a fan if he’d be interested in hosting a roast show of his own. Bayless said that he is not a big fan of the comedy genre, but he is willing to flirt with that idea if everything is organized according to him. No, Bayless didn’t say that he’ll censor the jokes, instead, he only wants to see some of the closest people in his life on that stage.

He said, “If I did, I’d want…my wife at my side…Number two, I’d want my brother Lil Wayne there and then in no particular order, I’d want Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe, Keyshawn Johnson, Michael Irvin, and Richard Sherman.” Bayless said that if he gets a lineup like this, he will be interested in being roasted on stage. Even though he didn’t say it, the media veteran might also use this opportunity to squash his beef with fellow analysts.

Arguably the biggest feud that he has, which is also the most recent is with “Unc” Shannon Sharpe. So, if this roast idea comes to fruition and we see the two veterans on the stage, it’ll be great for fans if they put the animosity aside once and for all.

The fallout between Shannon Sharpe, Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless

The FS1 co-host and Bayless had a terrible fallout. Even though it’s unknown if there was some tension between them before the Brady incident, but the day Bayless took a shot at Sharpe by saying, “[Brady]’s still playing at a high level at 45 when you had to stop at 35, that’s the point” on air, their issue became irreparable.

Soon, Unc admitted to Stephen A. Smith that the disrespect he felt from Bayless made him leave the show. SAS also had a terrible fallout with Bayless. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Stephen A. expressed how he feels about Bayless despite parting ways.

He said, “I will always miss Skip, Skip is my guy. I love him. I don’t always agree with him…we’ve gone our separate ways. He’s doing what he’s doing, I’m doing what I’m doing. I’ll never root against him.” Having said all that, SAS agreed that he is happier without Bayless than he was while working with him.