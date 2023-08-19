“Watched It Like 30 Times”: Daniel Suarez Taught Himself English by Watching Movies, Praises NASCAR Owner Pitbull

Coming from Mexico to the United States and making it to the top level of American Stock Car racing sounds almost too good to be true. This is especially difficult for someone who grew up speaking their native language and has to learn English from scratch. Such has been the case for Trackhouse Racing driver, Daniel Suarez. However, over the course of the years, Ross Chastain’s teammate has managed to teach himself English through a rather interesting medium.

Suarez has often mentioned how he picked up English by watching TV shows or movies, elaborating on this recently in his interview with Fox Sports’ NASCAR journalist, Bob Pockrass.

Daniel Suarez reveals Nicolas Cage movie he has watched “30 times”

Talking to Pockrass about a movie he still enjoys watching, the Mexican-born driver revealed, “Gone In 60 Seconds.” I love that movie so much. Whatever you want to know about that movie, I can tell you because I’ve watched it like 30 times.”

He further added, “I love “Cars,” obviously, that movie is about cars, as well as the movie with Sylvester Stallone… “Driven”– IndyCar movie. Those two movies actually I watched 30 times with subtitles in Spanish, in English, or whatever language you want. It was quite fun. I was watching the movies over and over again.”

Suarez talks about having PitBull as his team’s co-owner



In the same interview, Pockrass previously asked Suarez about his thoughts on having someone like Pitbull (Armando Christian Pérez) as the co-owner of his racing team. Suarez had only positive things to say about Mr. Worldwide, explaining how they both came from humble backgrounds and made it to the top of their careers.

Suarez said, “Pitbull is definitely a special individual. Believe it or not, we have a few things in common other than being Latinos. But also the fact that we came from nothing.”

“I came from a very humble family. And for me to be a professional race car driver was… The percentage of me making, it was very, very low, as it was for Pitbull. We have had a lot of conversations on this and for me, to have Pitbull as my owner, we are, I will say, the only dual Latino like this in the entire sport. “

Suarez further mentioned that having Pitbull on board was special for him since they are often able to connect on the same level mentally. Surely, it must be comforting to have someone on the team that speaks the same language as you. After all, don’t we all look forward to a homely atmosphere when away from our homeland?