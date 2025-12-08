“We Can’t Do Dictatorship Anymore”: Kenny Wallace Thinks NASCAR Should Stop Being A Family-Run Business

NASCAR has grown into one of the most powerful motorsports organizations in the world over the past few decades, but it has not been all sunshine and rainbows for those involved in the sport. With rising issues in the way it does business and growing restlessness among stakeholders, it may be time to consider changing its core operating model into something more liberal, as many are unhappy with how dictatorially things are currently run.

The ongoing antitrust lawsuit involving NASCAR, 23XI, and Front Row Motorsports is carrying all the heat and dominating the headlines right now. As far as Wallace is concerned, it is a very bad look for the sport.

While discussing the issue and much more on his YouTube channel, Wallace echoed that exact sentiment. He believes NASCAR cannot continue down a path of dictatorship as it has for so long.

The former NASCAR driver’s observation went, “It has become bigger than a family-run business. Let’s be honest. NASCAR is a family-run business. Look at Formula 1, it’s owned by Liberty Media Group. Look at IndyCar. Roger Penske sold a third to Fox Sports.

“I understand NASCAR is not like anything else. I get that. We can’t do a dictatorship anymore. Those days are gone,” he added.

Did NASCAR get itself into this pickle?