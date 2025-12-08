mobile app bar

“We Can’t Do Dictatorship Anymore”: Kenny Wallace Thinks NASCAR Should Stop Being A Family-Run Business

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

MADISON, IL - JUNE 04: Kenny Wallace speaks during the Kenny Wallace Live show on the midway before the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 on June 4, 2023

NASCAR has grown into one of the most powerful motorsports organizations in the world over the past few decades, but it has not been all sunshine and rainbows for those involved in the sport. With rising issues in the way it does business and growing restlessness among stakeholders, it may be time to consider changing its core operating model into something more liberal, as many are unhappy with how dictatorially things are currently run.

The ongoing antitrust lawsuit involving NASCAR, 23XI, and Front Row Motorsports is carrying all the heat and dominating the headlines right now. As far as Wallace is concerned, it is a very bad look for the sport.

While discussing the issue and much more on his YouTube channel, Wallace echoed that exact sentiment. He believes NASCAR cannot continue down a path of dictatorship as it has for so long.

The former NASCAR driver’s observation went, “It has become bigger than a family-run business. Let’s be honest. NASCAR is a family-run business. Look at Formula 1, it’s owned by Liberty Media Group. Look at IndyCar. Roger Penske sold a third to Fox Sports.

“I understand NASCAR is not like anything else. I get that. We can’t do a dictatorship anymore. Those days are gone,” he added.

Being monopolistic or dictatorial is what 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports accuse NASCAR of in the entire legal fiasco. With the way the winds appear to be heading right now, the sanctioning body will have no choice but to follow Wallace’s advice which means losing major control of operations and property.

Did NASCAR get itself into this pickle?

As much as Wallace recommends NASCAR to follow a more liberal approach in its business, he also believes that being lenient and soft is what got the promotion in this tricky spot with the teams in the first place. He explained, “That’s what got NASCAR in trouble. It’s almost like they were trying to be nice. ‘Okay, let us give you a charter system. Let us give you something.'” 

Inch by inch, NASCAR gave room for the teams to take a larger seat at the table and now it is facing the consequences of its actions. Wallace opines that had it not done so and refused giving out charters, none of these issues would have happened. However, he also understands that it was just trying to come up in the world and align itself with the modern age.

It remains to be seen what will be left of it all when the dust from the courtroom settles. Heading into the second week of trial, the plaintiffs will continue presenting its case.

