“We’re Looking At Options”: How Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Team Could Find Itself Competing in Cup Courtesy of 2025 Daytona 500 Success

Dale Earnhardt Jr. fulfilled his aspiration for JR Motorsports to compete in the Cup Series this year, starting at the Daytona 500. His driver, Justin Allgaier, not only qualified for the main event through the Duels but also secured a top-10 finish in what was JR Motorsports’s first-ever Cup event. It is now speculated that Dale Jr. might come across a few more opportunities to enter his JRM car in the Cup Series, thanks to the support of Traveller Whiskey, which sponsored the team’s first Cup entry.

Advertisement

Following the initial engagement, Traveller Whiskey is keen to extend its reach within NASCAR’s fan base beyond the Daytona 500, and discussions are underway regarding future promotional strategies, prompted by a successful debut in the sport. The JRM #40 car featured a livery that mirrored the hues of Traveller Whiskey’s bottled products.

Andrew Duncan, the global brand director of American whiskey for Sazerac, while not revealing specific sales figures, affirmed that the return on investment from their NASCAR sponsorship surpassed their expectations.

The assessment of this ROI was based on several metrics, including the volume of in-store activations, the extent of media coverage garnered, and the overall sentiment of those engagements.

Furthermore, JR Motorsports also reported that the merchandise sales linked to the Traveller program have been strong too, with Justin Allgaier remaining the top-selling Cup Series driver of the year on NASCAR.com, a big achievement considering his participation in only the Daytona 500 at that level.

In addition, sales of Traveller’s diecast model cars, produced in partnership with NASCAR’s licensed partner Lionel, are anticipated to rank among the top five for the year. E2 Apparel, collaborating with Dale Jr.‘s JRM, has also had a lot of success with the Traveller shirt, which has become its best-selling T-shirt since 2019.

This success has motivated Sazerac Company to explore further engagements in the Cup Series. These additional races would not only enhance their whiskey brand’s visibility but also benefit JRM significantly.

Commenting on the potential expansion, Duncan from Sazerac remarked, “I think we’re looking at options. We’ve seen enough positive fan response from NASCAR to tell us that the NASCAR fan likes what Traveller Whiskey stands for and what we brought to the Daytona 500. “

He emphasized that the decision-making process, like many similar situations, is not unilateral; it requires mutual willingness and alignment from both parties to promote the brand and find a suitable collaboration.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps also expressed a desire to see JR Motorsports escalate to a full-time position in the Cup Series. However, despite widespread support, the prohibitive cost of obtaining charters remains a significant barrier to JRM’s advancement to a full-time NASCAR Cup team.

Dale Jr. had expressed his interest in expanding, yet he admitted that even if he were financially capable, he would not invest all his resources in purchasing a charter, thereby jeopardizing his children’s inheritance and future on a personal venture, which he regards as ‘selfish.’

For the moment, the fans are simply looking forward to the prospect of JR Motorsports participating in additional Cup races this season.