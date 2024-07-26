Why Are Spire Motorsports & Corey Lajoie Parting Ways Post 2024 NASCAR Season?

Spire Motorsports confirmed on Thursday that the driver of their #7 NASCAR Cup Series entry, Corey LaJoie will be parting ways with the team in 2025. The 32-year-old has been with the racing outfit since 2021 and has been an integral part of its growth over the last few years. However, the team’s top brass believe that he is no longer suited for the high ambitions they plan to achieve in the near future.

Co-owner Jeff Dickerson stated in a press release that racing is a performance-based business and the results just haven’t been there from LaJoie’s end for varied reasons. His best result of the ongoing season was fourth place in the Daytona 500. He doesn’t have a top-10 beyond that. This is deemed disappointing in the team’s eyes because 2024 was pegged to be a turnaround year for both him and Spire Motorsports as a serious Cup Series frontrunner.

The team had a heightened capacity of funds in its purse during the 2023 off-season. It bought a new racing facility, hired a better crew, and signed up rookie drivers Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith. These advancements were supposed to help LaJoie lead the team into a better place. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to live up to that expectation and the lackingness has finally caught up to him.

He sits 28th on the points table even below Hocevar in his rookie season and was recently in the news for wrecking Kyle Busch and others at Pocono. His numbers paint quite a vivid picture of why his employers would not want to carry on with him. LaJoie told The Athletic that he wants to end the current season on a strong note and awaits what the future holds for him. Hopefully, it’s a different seat in the premier tier.

What does the 2025 roster look like for Spire Motorsports?

Dickerson mentioned in his statement, “With Ryan (Sparks) moving upstairs, and Rodney (Childers) coming in next season, the best thing for Spire Motorsports is a clean slate for the #7 car in 2025.” Legendary crew chief Rodney Childers signed up to be a part of the team not many weeks ago. His involvement is seen as a huge boost to the team’s prospects.

Having worked with the likes of Kevin Harvick and Josh Berry most recently, Childers brings championship caliber to what is a team looking to lay their future foundation.

Michael McDowell will also be coming into the groove next year. Zane Smith is expected to depart but Hocevar will remain. The driver for the #7 entry is yet to be decided. The unexpected withdrawal of LaJoie has left his place as one of the most demanded openings in the silly season. Spire Motorsports continues to display strong intent with the decisive moves that it’s taking.