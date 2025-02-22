NASCAR President Wants Dale Earnhardt Jr. as Cup Series Owner But There Is One Major Issue Here

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the JR Motorsports team rejoiced as Justin Allgaier made a dream debut for the Xfinity Series team into NASCAR’s top tier as he finished inside the top 10 during this year’s Daytona 500. It was a momentous occasion for not only Dale Jr. and his sister and team co-owner Kelley but also Allgaier as a driver and the remaining team members.

While the Xfinity Series champion team is a powerhouse in the sport’s second tier, there have been apprehensions regarding their step up to the big leagues. Despite such challenges, NASCAR President Steve Phelps hopes to see them in the Cup Series in the future.

“I’m hoping they’ll deal cards more this year and I’m not sure what’s going to happen in the future. We’d love to see them run full-time obviously. They’re just good people,” said Phelps in an interview with Sports Business Journal. However, there is one hurdle that stands between the former driver’s team going full-time.

Despite wanting to own a Cup Series charter, Dale Jr. recently opined on how the extreme entry cost of the same keeps him away. “I think the overall hurdle is the initial investment in the charter. I can put some money in but I cannot, I will not, even if I had it, I would not buy the entire thing myself.”

“I can’t risk my kids’ inheritance and future on some idea of my own. That’s a selfish thing,” he spoke as a father.

While the 67th running of the Daytona 500 came as a welcome surprise for the fans as well as Earnhardt Jr. to an extent, the #40 JRM entry into the race partnering with John Stapleton could have been a once-in-a-lifetime chance for the former Hendrick Motorsports driver and his team.

“They’re the backbone of this sport”

“They were just giddy when they made the race because they are an open team, not a chartered team,” said Phelps of JRM’s qualifying efforts ahead of last weekend’s race at Daytona.

Phelps also touched on how the whole camp within the team was nervous going into the event but started enjoying it as the weekend progressed. He also touched on how the Earnhardt family’s impact in NASCAR is second to none and added, “He and his sister, they’re the backbone of this sport, you know, obviously their dad Dale Earnhardt Sr.”

However unlikely it may seem for Dale Jr. to run full-time in the Cup Series, one can never discount the curveball that might present itself in the form of an opportunity for him and his team to take to the big leagues.