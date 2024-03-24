“We’ve Left Points Out There”: Ross Chastain’s Candid Admission on Team’s 2024 NASCAR Season

Ross Chastain returns to a special site in memory on Sunday. Two years back at the 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas, the driver won, giving himself and Trackhouse Racing a maiden victory in the Cup Series. As he leads the #1 Chevrolet Camaro team’s charge for the 2024 championship, things have not kicked off with the strongest of fires. However, Chastain isn’t too worried about it.

The #1 driver spoke to the media in Texas and talked about his team’s performance over the last five races. He said, “I’m okay with it. We’ve left points out there, but every driver, even Larson leading, can say, ‘I left points out there’. So, I’m fine.” Trackhouse already has a victory this year courtesy of its other driver, Daniel Suarez. The Mexican star was the talk of all town when he beat defending champion Ryan Blaney in Atlanta by the narrowest of margins.

On the other hand, Chastain has yet to find his way to a win. With 1 top-5 and 3 top-10 finishes, he sits 7th in the driver standings, four places above his counterpart despite the lack of a win. Continuing in Texas, he believed that the Trackhouse Camaros were good on speed and that they just had to work on them a bit to get things settled. “We will continue to learn with this car,” he said.

“But Daniel and I have 150 plus employees going to work for us every day. That’s all I want. I want to wake up and be excited to go to work and we have that at Trackhouse. Obviously, his win is a huge catalyst for getting the season going right for the whole shop. I am happy with it.”

Ross Chastain’s chances of winning again in the Circuit of the Americas

Chastain has been one of COTA’s most prolific drivers with an average finish rate of 3.0 over the last 4 races. Having never finished outside the top four on the track, he has led 35 laps in total.

His car will be wearing the WWEX Group livery for the first time this season on Sunday. He will start 16th on the grid when the green flag waves in Austin. The race can be followed live on Fox, PRN, and SiriusXM.