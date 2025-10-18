Denny Hamlin “Can’t Believe” How Fatherhood Has Transformed Bubba Wallace—On and Off the Track

Much like Kyle Busch and several other NASCAR veterans who’ve turned a corner after embracing fatherhood, Denny Hamlin finds himself in awe of Bubba Wallace’s unrecognizable transformation over the past year. Parenthood, it seems, has done more than change Wallace’s life; it has reshaped his entire mindset behind the wheel as well.

For years, Wallace struggled with anxiety, often wearing his emotions on his sleeve after tough days at the track. But since the birth of his son, Becks, last year, he’s looked like a man reborn. The highs now feel higher, but the lows no longer drag him down. He’s learning to take the good with the bad, showing a maturity that helps him remain calm even in the heat of competition.

In Kansas, even the fans and insiders could not help but notice Wallace’s newfound composure. Leading on the final lap, Wallace found himself in a tangle with his 23XI Racing co-owner, Denny Hamlin, whose move into Turns 3 and 4 sent Wallace into the fence.

A year ago, such an ending might have sparked rivalry. But this time, Wallace bit his tongue, kept his cool, and handled his post-race duties with the composure of a seasoned driver.

His wife Amanda’s reaction, meanwhile, mirrored the old Bubba, the one who once admitted he’d have said something he’d regret. The man fans see now is measured, grounded, and far more at ease both on and off the track. Hamlin, who’s had a front-row seat to that evolution, didn’t mince words either, talking about Wallace.

“Bubba’s turnaround over the last few years, I can’t believe it, truthfully. The maturity that he has shown. He’s been the lead car at 23XI, really the entire year. I think (Tyler Reddick) might have him on average finish because he doesn’t have as many DNFs, but the 23 has been the fastest freaking car we’ve got. And that’s something I can’t believe.”

“Whether it’s Charles Denike and his setups or Bubba’s mentality, something changed over there that has made Bubba someone you’re going to have to contend with every single week. … I couldn’t be [prouder] of that 23 team and what they’re doing week in and week out,” he continued.

Though Wallace fell short of reaching the Round of 8 this year, his campaign has easily been his most successful Cup season yet, ready to finish 10th overall. If he keeps this rhythm rolling into next year, fans might well expect to see him punching his ticket to the Round of 8, if not higher yet.