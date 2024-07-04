What Does Harrison Burton’s NASCAR Future Look Like in 2025?

After the end of the current season, Harrison Burton will be left without a Cup Series ride. The 23-year-old will be replaced by NASCAR veteran Josh Berry in the Cup Series. However, there are several potential places that Burton can end up at, a couple of them are in NASCAR’s premier competition.

Only one top-five finish in 91 starts is not a statistic that’ll come to his advantage. However, one thing Burton has is funding from Dex Imaging. If he was to stay in the Cup Series, Kaulig Racing could be a good option for the 23-year-old.

Another option could be Rick Ware Racing. The likes of Haas Factory Team, AM Racing, or even Joe Gibbs Racing are decent options if he went back to the Xfinity Series.

Set for 2025.

@JoshBerry to drive the No. 21 Ford Mustang beginning with the 2025 @NASCAR Cup Series season. pic.twitter.com/QJGuL4e3B1 — Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) July 3, 2024

“Never good news and never news you want to hear as a race car driver but at the end of the day, that’s the way this business works and we need to put that behind us,” he said in a recently released video on X.

The #21 driver comes from a family of motorsports heritage. One of the active motorsports athletes is his cousin Jeb Burton, who sent out a message of support for his brother.

Words of encouragement from one Burton race to another

Jeb currently races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Jordan Anderson Racing. He has won multiple races in the competition and has raced in the Cup Series before as well. He ran a full season with BK Racing in 2015 but it isn’t one he would want to remember. In a way, the 31-year-old understands what his cousin is going through.

“Racing can be brutal sometimes one of the hardest careers and dreams you can chase. Today is a hard day for my little cousin and family. He will land on his feet. He has won races winning 1 NASCAR race is more than hundreds of drivers can ever say,” he tweeted.

It will be interesting to see where Harrison Burton ends up when the green flag falls in the 2025 season. If luck favors him, he could end up racing in the Cup Series in a more competitive car than what he has had in the last few years.