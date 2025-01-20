“What if We as Adults Lived Life Like That”: Samantha Busch’s Heartfelt Insight on Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Lennix Bringing Positive Change In their Household

Jul 22, 2023; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Kyle Busch stands with his wife Samantha Busch and children Brexton and Lennix prior to the CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

The arrival of Brexton and Lennix Busch brought a big transformation to Kyle and Samantha Busch’s lives. According to a recent social media post by Samantha, however, it’s not just the presence of their children that has reshaped their worldview, but their two-year-old, Lennix, in particular, has opened her eyes to a fresh, positive perspective on life.

Samantha shared stories on social media about how Lennix has changed her approach to life this year. She is now embracing and expressing gratitude for even the smallest joys, inspired by Lennix’s example. Reflecting on these lessons from her toddler, Samantha mused, “What if we as adults lived life like that? What if little things all day long we verbally told somebody, like… I’m happy!”

Telling how it happened Samantha narrated, “Lately, Lennix just randomly anytime during the day, she’ll go, ‘I’m happy, mommy, I’m happy.’ And so we started asking, like… Why are you happy? And one time it was because I was letting her cut up a banana.”

Samantha recounted another instance where her happiness was sparked simply because she stood by Lennix as she ate, let her play in the sink, or when Brexton (her son) hugged her.

While Samantha continues to encourage Kyle and Brexton to adopt this perspective, she has already embraced it herself. She described how a family outing to Valentine Elevation Church, which started with everyone rising early and enjoying a pleasant lunch together, led her to actively express her gratitude.

Reflecting on this change, Samantha noted that previously, she might have dismissively said, “Okay great, that was great,” but now her approach was more appreciative and vocal.

In a sincere message to her followers, Samantha emphasized, “I think it just as adults we focus on, what’s wrong, what’s negative, what we have to worry about? What if we just all focused on why we were happy?”

Meanwhile, her husband is gearing up for the 2025 NASCAR Cup season. Adopting a mindset of gratitude could perhaps enhance his performance and lead to more positive outcomes on the track compared to last year.