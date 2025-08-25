What Is Kyle Busch’s Favorite Paint Scheme In His Cup Series Career?

In his 22-year NASCAR Cup career, Kyle Busch has raced seemingly countless paint schemes, some paying tribute to legends, others supporting charity. But his personal favorite dates back to 2008, when he piloted a special design promoting an Indiana Jones movie.

When quizzed about it recently, Busch said, “I’ve had a lot over the years that have been really, really cool but maybe one that made it to Victory Lane that’s really cool was the Indiana Jones scheme that I ran in 2008 at Darlington. And that was pretty awesome.”

That year, Busch drove the M&M’s Mint Crisp scheme in the Dodge Challenger 500 at Darlington Raceway to spotlight the then released Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. One could argue that the heavy sponsor branding made the scheme appear poorly executed.

Still, the livery proved memorable not just for its look but also for the success it brought Busch, one of his numerous wins during a stellar 2008 regular season. Starting sixth, he led 169 laps, nearly half of the total 367, and won despite battling numerous issues.

Kyle Busch – M&M’s Mint Crisp / Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (Toyota) 2008 Dodge Challenger 500 (Darlington Raceway) #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/9nTu3JIlwe — NASCAR Paint Schemes (@NascarPaint) June 29, 2021

The diecast version of that car is still considered a holy grail among collectors. The season itself marked a quirky period in NASCAR, with several Hollywood blockbusters, including two Brendan Fraser-starring films, plastered across stock cars.

Busch closed 2008 with eight wins and a 10th-place points finish. But fortunes have shifted sharply in recent years. His last Cup victory came back in June 2023 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Despite knocking on the door at least four times last year, he couldn’t seal the deal and missed the playoffs for the first time in 19 seasons.

This season, the drought has continued, with Busch unable to secure a playoff-securing win. While he insists the pressure hasn’t rattled him, pointing out he has accomplished nearly everything except a Daytona 500 triumph, fans now wonder if the No. 8 RCR driver can end the slump and snag a win from the final 10 races in 2025.