What is the Difference Between NASCAR and Motocross? Legend Ricky Carmichael Gives Honest Take

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Ricky Carmichael during media day at Daytona International Speedway.

Feb 10, 2011; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Ricky Carmichael during media day at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Unlike many sporting disciplines, motorsport is one arena of competition that very rarely has transferable skills within the various sub-divisions. That said, Ricky Carmichael is probably one of the few motorsport icons that made a pretty handy career out of racing both, two and four-wheelers.

Carmichael is considered by many to be the GOAT of motocross — and for good measure, as he racked up 15 titles across moto and supercross over his illustrious career. Then, he decided to try his hand at Stock Car racing.

He raced in the sport for four years (2008-2011), driving in the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series. And while he did end up with an impressive tally of top tens and one pole position in the Truck Series, he did struggle to adapt as he explained to Kevin Harvick on his ‘Happy Hour’ podcast.

For the 44-year-old, the transition from Motocross to NASCAR was daunting, to say the least. When quizzed, he told Harvick that there were particularly two aspects that he always struggled to deal with.

The first one was the differing business model of the two sports. “You represent your own talent and if you’re good you get opportunity,” Carmichael explained whilst describing Motocross. But when he made the transition to Stock Car racing he discovered the ‘Pay to Drive’ formula and how you were always at the mercy of your sponsors.

The second challenge he faced was from a purely sporting and technical side of things. Driving in the Truck Series, Carmichael conceded that he took too long to understand the aerodynamics of the sport.

When driving in clear air during qualifying, he could put in a decent performance. But when racing, he always struggled with the placement of his Truck and the lines he should take to make the best of the package he had.

