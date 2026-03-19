Joey Logano Opens Up on How 14 Years With Roger Penske Have Changed His Perspective on Winning

Joey Logano knows what it’s like to win. A three time Cup Series champion gets used to standing on the Victory Lane, and over the years, Logano has learned to take them as they come, with each carrying its own weight.

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Logano, who has called Team Penske home for almost 14 years, won his first title in 2018. It put his career back on track after a turbulent stint in Joe Gibbs Racing prior, and proved that he could go the distance. By 2022, he doubled down, adding another crown that stamped his place among NASCAR’s modern day greats. But it is the 2024 title that stands apart. With his children there to share the moment, the win hit home in a way that went beyond the trophy.

After more than a decade with Roger Penske’s outfit, the lines between team and family have blurred, and the wins now carry more than just points and prize money.

Speaking on Speed with Harvick and Buxton, Logano laid it out. “Yeah, it’s the will to win, but more or less just how much you hate losing is what always kind of like fired me up.

“I’ve driven for Roger for so long that like once you drive for a team for a long period of time, it becomes part of your family,” he said.

“The people there, the sponsors, have been the same, like you know everybody, like you know them really well, you know their personal stories, and the win now isn’t as much about me, it’s like I get so much now seeing the joy of victory through other people’s eyes and seeing the impact that it makes.”

For Logano, who has been part of the organization’s inner circle, the wins reflect the whole operation, not just his heroics behind the wheel.

It’s what keeps him going, despite recent difficulties to climb back to the top. Logano finished the 2025 season in seventh with just one win, in Texas. Five races into the current campaign, he sits 11th in the standings with an average finish of 16.4 He has one top five result, at the Daytona 500, to show off.