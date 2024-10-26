What is the “Jimmie Johnson’s Southernmost Tunnel”, Named in Honor of the 7-Time Champion?

Homestead-Miami Speedway marks the venue where history was made in NASCAR after a certain driver by the name of Jimmie Johnson managed to equal the likes of Richard Petty in stock car racing back in 2016.

The intermediate oval, much loved by the fans and drivers alike saw the former Hendrick Motorsports driver dominate his way into a seventh Cup Series title, etching his name in the sport’s history.

Johnson, who is now a team owner in the highest echelon of the sport and races on a part-time basis in 2024, was honored by Homestead-Miami Speedway as a result of his 2016 title, which marked the final one of his haul of seven.

The track went ahead and named the turn 3 tunnel at the facility “Jimmie Johnson’s Southernmost Tunnel,” with the HMS-driver-inspired artwork adorning its entrance.

We are honored to present the seven-time @NASCAR Cup Series champion, @JimmieJohnson with the renaming of our Turn 3 tunnel. Jimmie Johnson’s Southernmost Tunnel is the southernmost tunnel in the continental US! pic.twitter.com/qW8tEDyT4y — Homestead-Miami Speedway (@HomesteadMiami) June 14, 2020

The unique name comes courtesy of the tunnel’s placement as the southernmost fixture of its kind on the US mainland, sitting off Palm Drive.

Acting as the entrance to the iconic 1.5-mile-long track, the same is bound to be used by drivers in 2024 as NASCAR prepares to go racing at Homestead this weekend.

“It’s going to be weird”

Johnson’s emotions ran wild back in 2020 when he announced his retirement from the sport. Speaking on what the honor at Homestead meant to him, a track where he clinched several of his seven titles over the years, the former #48 driver said, “It’s such an incredible honor to have this tunnel renamed for me. It’s going to be weird not driving in there with that familiar pit in your stomach.”

“I have so many years in the past as we were in contention for championships. So many incredible memories were made at this track, I will always remember how special this place is to me,” he added.

Fast forwarding back to the 2024 season, Jimmie Johnson‘s presence in NASCAR can still be felt with the former driver’s part-time appearances on selected tracks running the #84 Toyota fielded by none other than his own team, Legacy Motor Club.

His last appearance came at the first Round of 8 event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend, with the next coming during the championship decider at Phoenix later next month.

Meanwhile, full-time drivers prepare to go racing this Sunday as the second race of the Round of 8 goes live from Homestead-Miami with key players such as Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick awaiting a spot in the Final round.