“We Can Give Him the Best”: Austin Dillon Is Optimistic About Kyle Busch’s Success at RCR

A change of atmosphere is what Kyle Busch ultimately needed. After being at Joe Gibbs Racing for so many years, the bitter end to their relationship did indeed have something good at the end of the day. The two-time Cup champion joined Richard Childress Racing this season and seems to be on a redemption tour.

Recently, reflecting on the team getting their hands on such an accomplished driver, Austin Dillion opened up on how it was a no-brainer to go after Busch, and how it has seemed to galvanize the team on a path to success.

Austin Dillon comments about bringing in Kyle Busch to RCR

During an interaction with Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass, Dillion was asked, “Do you watch Kyle Busch’s success here with happiness or pride knowing that you were a key person in getting him here?”

He subsequently responded, “Pride. It’s awesome having a first-ballot Hall of Famer on our team right now. And everybody at the shop has a really good feeling about what we’re doing this year.”

Dillon was further asked about the prospect of bringing in a teammate he was sure would outrun him. The #3 driver responded, “He’s one of the best all-time racers in NASCAR history. So hoping that we can give him the best. And put the 3 team right there beside him each and every week.”

How has Kyle Busch been performing ever since joining RCR?



Ever since the start of the 2023 season, Busch has been on a roll. He even had the chance at winning his first-ever Daytona 500 this year, until disaster struck on the final few laps of the race.

Regardless, till now the two-time champion has been able to accumulate three wins under his belt with the new team. Furthermore, he sits 5th in the playoff standings. Although the latter half of the season has seen Busch fall back a little in terms of performance. But still, in a nutshell, his transition to RCR may have come as a blessing in disguise. After all, he’s happy with RCR, quite opposite to what he felt during his final year with JGR.