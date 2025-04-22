“Over With Fox the Moment They Used Dale Earnhardt’s Death”: NASCAR Fans Rejoice After Prime Set to Take Over Broadcast Duties from Charlotte

The 2025 Cup Series season began a new era in NASCAR broadcasting. New television partners were brought in alongside Fox Sports and NBC Sports to cover the 36 races. Fox Sports took the first shift and is currently the channel where fans can catch Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin showcasing their racing abilities. But soon, it will be another’s turn.

The All-Star race at North Wilkesboro on May 18 will be Fox Sports’ last broadcast of the year. Prime Video will take up the reins from there and cover five races from May 25 to June 22. Interestingly, NASCAR fans can’t wait for this transition after all the frustration with Fox Sports for its unprofessional demeanor.

Reporter Austin Konenski posted on X about how there are only three more points-paying races left before Fox Sports leaves the scene for good. The reactions to his words summed up the overall sentiment. One comment read, “I was over with Fox the moment they used Earnhardt’s death in a Daytona 500 ad.”

The ad in question stirred up huge controversy when it was released. Fox Sports had included footage of the crash that killed Dale Earnhardt Sr. at Daytona in an advertisement that was meant to promote the Daytona 500. It appears that not everyone has forgiven the channel for this grave error.

I was over with Fox the moment they used Earnhardt’s death in a Daytona 500 ad — Carter Garrison (@1995EscortIDFK) April 21, 2025

Another fan said, “I used to love the Fox broadcast, but over the last 3 to 4 years, it has just gone downhill.” Complaints about the Fox Sports cameras not covering crucial moments of a race are frequent. To say that such coverage takes away the thrill of watching a race would be an understatement.

“I haven’t watched the past 4 races. Followed on Twitter only. Coverage has been crap,” one more user lamented. And NASCAR wonders why ratings aren’t up. “I’ll be so glad when Fox is done for the year,” another declared. Well, the wait isn’t going to be long.

The upcoming Coca-Cola 600 will be the first race that Prime Video takes up, and it is going to be one of the most anticipated events of the year, all thanks to Fox Sports. Once Prime Video is done with its job, TNT Sports will take the baton for the next five races. NBC Sports and its cable partner USA will take control on August 3 at the Iowa Speedway.

The regular season finale at Daytona and the final three races of the season, including the season finale, will exclusively be on NBC Sports. By then, the memories of the miry work done by Fox Sports will be long forgotten.