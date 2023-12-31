When Grammy Award Winning-NASCAR Driver Marty Robbins Saved Richard Childress’ Life

How long does one hesitate before plowing a car into concrete at 160 miles per hour? Not for long if you ask Marty Robbins. Robbins is a 1982 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee who recorded 52 studio albums and won 2 Grammy Awards. As strange as it may sound, he was also a skilled NASCAR driver. In this incredible story from the 70s, an act of manliness from this part-time racer ended up saving the life of Richard Childress.

The Charlotte 500 in 1974 fielded several legendary names including that of Richard Petty, Robbins, and Childress. Trouble landed on the track in just the 2nd lap of the race when 4 drivers including Childress wrecked and blocked it leaving no space for the followers to pass. Marty Robbins who was behind them in his #42 Dodge turned a hard corner and found Childress a sitting duck ahead of him in a disabled car.

With just split moments to go before he ran into Childress or one of the other 3 drivers who were in the same state as him, Robbins steered his Dodge straight into a concrete wall. His choice to sacrifice himself before hurting one of his fellowmen sent the racing world into utter disbelief. He had to receive 35 stitches on his face after the accident. He also broke his tailbone and two ribs.

Reasoning his move, Robbins said, “The only thing I knew was that there were people in those wrecked cars in front of me and I couldn’t hit one of them because they’d probably not walk away from it.” Childress reportedly said after the race, “There is no doubt in my mind I wouldn’t be here talking to you right now if Marty Robbins hadn’t risked his life to save me.”

Spire Motorsports’ tribute to Marty Robbins in 2023

During NASCAR’s 2023 Official Throwback Weekend, Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie paid homage to Robbins. His Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was cast in a bright pink and yellow scheme with the icon’s #777 on it. Thanking NASCAR for letting him remember the legend, LaJoie said, “I’ve always been intrigued by Marty Robbins and his stint in NASCAR during the 60s, 70s and early 80s.”

Robbins was one of the most-liked personalities in all of NASCAR. Providing an insight into him, Richard Petty says, “He was so happy to be at the racetrack. He wasn’t a singing star when he was with us in the garage. He was just one of the guys. That’s why people always liked him so much.”

NASCAR has never forgotten those who made racing a better sport. The fact that Marty Robbins’ name will be no different is embodied in the tribute by Corey LaJoie.