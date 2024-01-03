HomeSearch

Who Is Chase Elliott’s Cousin and New Spotter Trey Poole?

Srijan Mandal
|Published January 03, 2024

Feb 19, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hendrick Motorsports star Chase Elliott is receiving a change within his team for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. After his spotter Eddie D’Hondt departed with the conclusion of the 2023 season, his replacement will be in the form of Elliott’s cousin, Trey Poole. But what prior experience does he have?

Well, Poole isn’t exactly new to the spotting game, he has been a part of Elliott’s crew in the past as an additional spotter for a couple of years, especially during the road course races and events where teams are required to have an extra spotter.

So he does have the experience required to help Elliott navigate through the 2024 season and work in close partnership with crew chief Alan Gustafson.

Chase Elliott’s 2024 campaign has to be better than last year

The 2023 Cup Series season was possibly the worst Elliott had since his arrival in the top division. After missing out on several key races due to an injury, he wasn’t able to get back to form even when he did return to racing.

There were hopes that the 2020 Cup Series champion might find the road course events as the perfect time to score a win and bounce back. However, that wasn’t just the case. He came close at the Indy Road course event but finished in second place behind Michael McDowell. Thereafter, he managed to run out of fuel mid-race at Watkins Glen, a track where he scored his first Cup Series victory.

Now with the past behind him and changes within his team, Elliott will have to give his best for the 24 season. He will have to win and make his way into the playoffs. Hopefully, even go on to fight for the title once again.

