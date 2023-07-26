“When You Have the Bottom That’s Healthy, Then It Just Rises Up to the Top” – Kurt Busch Emphasizes the Importance of Nashville Fairgrounds to NASCAR

On Tuesday, a big community meeting was held at Geodis Park, with two groups of the public, those who support, and those who oppose the renovation of Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. The historic racetrack has not only been a staple in the local community for over a century, but it also holds a special place in NASCAR history. But perhaps even more important than that today, is what the racetracks such as Fairgrounds could mean for the next generation of drivers and professionals in the sport, something Kurt Busch pointed to.

Busch, who was present in the meeting, explained why short tracks such as the Fairgrounds are a big part of the development for future racecar drivers. Along with that, the former 23XI Racing driver also argued why Fairgrounds represent an integral part of the stepladder of NASCAR.

Kurt Busch makes a case for Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Speaking in an interview with journalist Matt Weaver, Busch claimed he’s a short-track racer at heart, and it is racetracks like the Nashville Fairgrounds which help drivers to make it to the big time as well as provide “a perfect showcase” for young racecar drivers to prove their talent.

“The more we can help all communities with their short tracks, the better it will be for NASCAR. It’s a stepladder-type program. When you have the bottom that’s healthy, then it just rises up to the top. So let’s just say we have a NASCAR race here and you see the atmosphere as North Wilkesboro had this year, that’s when a young fan who goes to the race and go, ‘I wanna get involved,'” Busch continued.

“Whether it’s a jackman, whether it’s being a spotter, being in the infrastructure of a team behind the scenes, I can’t tell you how many kids I see, that go to UTI, and go to the technical schools, NASCAR technical institute, and they don’t know where to go next. Tracks like this give those kids the opportunity to get their hands dirty and feel the NASCAR atmosphere and work their way to the top.”

Busch explains what NASCAR can bring to the Nashville Fairgrounds community

When questioned how he would make the local residents understand what NASCAR does, and what NASCAR can mean for their community, Busch pointed to the motivation that the sport’s schooling can bring to the table.

“It’s just everything all added together. It’s the excitement of it, the mathematics of it, the writing, the PR people, lawyers have to be involved, there’s so many elements to our sport. I feel like I wear 10 different hats just being a racer but there’s so many opportunities for crew members and people to get involved and it spiderwebs from there,” he explained.

Of course, just as strong as Busch’s case was in favor of the Speedway, the same was also the case for those who opposed it. But perhaps something concrete will come when it comes to the future of this historic racetrack and whether it will be renovated after the next meeting on August 1 of the Metro Council.