“Where Do We Start”: Kevin Harvick Left in Disbelief After NASCAR’s Truck Series Cost Cutting Measures, Denny Hamlin Chimes In

Neha Dwivedi
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick(4) walks down pit road during qualifying for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Apr 23, 2022; Talladega, Alabama, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick(4) walks down pit road during qualifying for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

NASCAR is tightening its belt in the Craftsman Truck Series, aiming to curb expenses, a move that is ruffling feathers among key figures in the racing community. Both Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin have joined Kelly Earnhardt and Josh Reaume, owner of Reaume Brothers Racing, in voicing their concerns about the new restrictions.

Earnhardt and Reaume have already publicly criticized the measures, pointing out the potential negative impact on team funding.

To cut costs while maintaining safety, the organization is enforcing new design restrictions on fire suits for both over-the-wall and behind-the-wall pit crew members beginning next season.

These fire suits will have to meet specific NASCAR guidelines, and those worn by crew members behind the wall will be devoid of any sponsorship branding, a stipulation that has sparked pushback from the community.

While NASCAR teams can still pick the colors of their fire suits, they must maintain a uniform look across their crew. The suits may include logos from Craftsman, Sunoco, Goodyear, and NASCAR, though this is suggested rather than mandatory.

On the flip side, designs for Over the Wall pit crew members’ fire suits, which can include sponsorship branding, must be submitted for the entire season. Sportsnaut journalist Matt Weaver has speculated that the rule change may be a response to concerns about inconsistent brand visibility among lower-ranked teams.

Resharing Matt Weaver’s X post that read “With an eye towards cost containment, NASCAR places restrictions on Truck Series pit crew uniforms for 2025.”

Harvick, bewildered by these developments, commented, “What in the world is happening….”

Hamlin responded to Harvick with a sharp satire, “Its called cutting your way to prosperity Kev. Duhhh.”

When a fan teased Harvick about taking the lead on team issues, asking, “President Harvick?” he readily embraced the idea, replying, “Sign me up this is crazy. NASCAR Doge committee where do we start…”

In response, Hamlin again chimed in on Harvick’s post, suggesting he kick things off with the antitrust lawsuit recently filed by his own 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

Further into the discussion, when questioned about immediate actions that could benefit truck teams financially, Harvick couldn’t resist a bit of sarcasm, “First don’t add more races to the schedule…”

As NASCAR relies heavily on sponsorship revenues, reducing sponsor visibility could pose significant challenges going forward. One fan captured the sentiment perfectly, “Saving money by limiting logo placement/branding for a team to present to a potential sponsor in a marketing package. Make it make sense.”

Amidst these restrictions, while direct team sponsors face limitations, NASCAR continues to urge teams to enhance visibility for the sport’s own sponsors.

