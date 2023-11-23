Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Love for Beer Reflects Even in the First App on His Phone

Throughout his career, Dale Earnhardt Jr. had several sponsorships and liveries plastered across his car. But it was the Budweiser one that stood out. Junior and his love for beer is a well-known affair and it is not just limited to the alcoholic beverage it seems.

Advertisement

Recently during one of the episodes of his podcast, Junior and his co-host began discussing which was the first app on their phones. During this conversation, the NASCAR Hall of Famer explained, “I believe the very first app that I downloaded was The Beer.“

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DirtyMoMedia/status/1727341975148343480?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Right after his co-host Mike Davis burst out laughing and said, “Of course it was.”

Junior continued to describe the function of the app and said, “You start it, you hold your phone upright. You’d have a full beer and then you turn it and drink. Hahaha watch me man, I’m drinking a beer.” Of course for someone who loves drinking his bodyweight in beer, the first app on his phone had to be related to something of that sort.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his love for beer

There are several stories of beer and Earnhardt Jr., and for someone driving around in an alcoholic beverage-sponsored car, this had to be an expected outcome.

Some time ago, the former Vice President of Motorsports for DEI, Ty Norris, appeared on Junior’s podcast. During the ensuing conversation, Norris narrated a tale of how once a Budweiser executive suspected Junior of selling off beer from his house.

Advertisement

Norris mentioned, “I got a call from Tim Schuler from Budweiser one day, and Steve Uihlein, and they were like, ‘Hey, what’s going on over at Jr.’s house?’ And I said ‘What do you mean?’ Well, the local distributor just said, ‘The most beer I deliver to any retailer in the entire state of North Carolina is in Mooresville at Dale Jr.’s house.’

He further explained how Schuler asked him if Junior was selling off all the beer. Norris corrected him mentioning that Junior and his buddies were just drinking all of it. Surprised by the amount of beer being consumed by the former DEI driver, Schuler asked, ‘How the hell is he drinking so much beer?” Adding that they were delivering several cases to his address while there wasn’t a single commercial store in the vicinity that could even compete with Junior’s beer intake.