Veteran NoleFam Member Softens up on Rafael Nadal, Explains 2 Reasons He ‘Respects’ Him

With more than 20,600 followers on X, the tennis world is well aware of Pavvy G’s online presence. A Novak Djokovic superfan, Pavvy G’s contempt towards Rafael Nadal is no secret. However, only of late, with Rafael Nadal’s career nearing its end, he has praised the Spaniard on certain occasions.

Rafael Nadal is gearing up for the Italian Open 2024, which is set to be his last tournament in Rome. With that, Pavvy G shared a few posts celebrating the legend.

“I dislike Nadal for many reasons, but I hugely respect him for the greatest player to ever play on clay and I respect the fact that he’s seems a hands on, doting and a great Dad. I love seeing pictures of him with his son and amazing his son still has a chance to see him play,” wrote Pavvy G on X.

Over the years, Pavvy G has slammed Rafael Nadal and his fans while defending Novak Djokovic always. However, he does find the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s achievements on clay superior to not just Djokovic, but other players too.

Nadal being a private person who is a bonafide family man, seems to have impressed the Nolefam veteran as the Spaniard has been seen bringing his son to watch his matches or practice sessions off late. Pavvy G tweeted recently about this and other Nolefam members surprisingly agreed with him –

“I love the fact that Baby Rafa clearly loves watching his Daddy play! Must give Rafa so much joy and inspiration to have his son watch him play.”

He also proudly shared an incredible record of Rafael Nadal, which has remained intact since 2003. This shows that one can be passionate about their favorite players and yet, respect their rivals wherever it is appropriate.

A Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic showdown could be on the cards at the Italian Open 2024

The schedule for the Italian Open 2024 is out, and tennis fans are going crazy over one prospect over anything else – a potential clash between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Djokovic and Nadal are playing in the same tournament for the first time in 16 months. The last time they played in the same event was at the Australian Open 2023.

World No.1 Djokovic will start as the top seed but isn’t in the same half as Nadal. But if they do meet, it could be the last time the two legends of the game will play against each other.

At the Italian Open, Nadal and Djokovic met 9 times, a huge number considering that they have played 59 matches against each other. Nadal leads by 6-3 in this tournament, showing his prowess on clay. Their most recent encounter in this ATP Masters event was in 2021, which was also one of their fiercest matches. Nadal won 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 in the end.