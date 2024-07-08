mobile app bar

Why Kyle Larson Is a Fan of NASCAR Decision-Making During Chicago Weekend

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

Kyle Larson Prioritizing NASCAR, Indy Dream an Afterthought as Historic Double Approaches

DAYTONA, FL – FEBRUARY 16: Kyle Larson, driver of the 5 HendrickCars.com Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, fields questions from the media during Daytona 500 Media Day on February 16, 2022 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: FEB 16 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA 2022 Daytona 500 Media Day Icon220216103063

The rain gods weren’t kind to the Chicago Street Race for the second year running but NASCAR dealt with it expertly. There was a delay as the shower got heavier. However, the action was non-stop as the drivers went out again on wet weather tires. Post the red flag, the sanctioning body allowed for competitive pit stops which worked in favor of Kyle Larson.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was considered one of the strongest drivers going into the event. However, a lock-up sent his car through a tire barrier and into a concrete wall. That was the end of Yung Money’s race.

Despite the disappointment, Larson expressed his delight as he spoke about NASCAR allowing competitive pit stops and teams to choose their strategies. However, this was not the case in New Hampshire.

“I thought that was nice that NASCAR let the teams have control of what to do with the strategy of the race,” he said as per NASCAR. “And you can see some guys missed the call, and they paid the price for it. So that’s what’s fun when you leave it in the team’s control.”

The driver of the #5 Chevrolet was in action twice this weekend. He raced in the Xfinity Series driving the #17 Hendrick Motorsports car and treated fans to an epic battle.

Kyle Larson had a “blast” in the Xfinity Series race

Yung Money was entangled in a scintillating battle against Shane van Gisbergen in the first stage of Saturday’s event. The two racers exchanged the lead several times, giving fans nail-biting action. Larson eventually fell off as SVG won the race, but he was left feeling elated.

“I was having a blast. Obviously, I wanted to win today but I wanted to learn more than anything. I wanted to get to battle with him because he is just really good at creating shapes and angles and passing,” – Kyle Larson.

NASCAR is slowly but surely learning how to navigate through wet conditions. In the future running in wet weather conditions might become second nature to the promotion. With teams learning the intricacies of racing in the rain, the strategies would only diversify with time. 

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

Nilavro is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. His love for motorsports began at a young age with F1 and spread out to other forms of racing like NASCAR and Moto GP. After earning his post-graduate degree from the Asian College of Journalism in 2020, he has mostly worked as a motorsports journalist. Apart from covering racing, his passion lies in making music primarily as a bass player.

