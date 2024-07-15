Why Kyle Larson Is Hyped Up for Indy Oval Return Despite Concerns Around Racing Product

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval after three years on Sunday. Most drivers are happy about the switch back including Kyle Larson. The 2021 Cup Series champion acknowledges that the racing action is not that exciting on the Oval. However, the history of that track appeals to the Hendrick Motorsports star as is the case for a lot of other drivers.

The quality of racing on the Indy Oval led to dissatisfaction from fans and insiders. This forced NASCAR to switch to the road course in 2020. Four years later, the narrative has changed. Larson said that it felt like a crown jewel had been taken away from the Cup Series calendar. He also said that kissing the bricks at the Brickyard after winning on the Oval meant more than winning on the road course.

“I’m just happy we’re back on the Oval because of the history and the meaning of the Brickyard 400,” he said. “The racing is not necessarily very exciting on the Oval but the meaning behind winning there on the Oval is special.”

The HMS star has already raced on the Indy Oval earlier this season for Arrow McLaren in IndyCar. It was not a good day for him then but Yung Money will be hoping to use that experience and earn his career-first Brickyard win.

Brad Keselowski echoes Larson’s sentiments

Several drivers echo Larson’s sentiments about the Indianapolis Oval, including Brad Keselowski. The 2012 Cup Series champion won on the Oval in 2018 and has six top-ten finishes to go with it. RFK Racing will be hoping that their veteran racer is at his best on one of the most iconic NASCAR tracks.

“Oh my gosh, I was so disappointed when it left, the oval went to the road course. I felt like we lost a crown jewel of our sport, and it’s good to see it come back,” he said in a media interaction.

Despite concerns about the racing, the Brickyard race is an important one in the NASCAR calendar. Given the history, it is one feather everyone would like to have on their hats.