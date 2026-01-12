Why Matt Kenseth and Kurt Busch, the Last Two Cup Champions for Jack Roush, Shared A Great Rapport

Matt Kenseth won one of the most hotly debated championships in NASCAR history in 2003, securing the Cup title with a season built on consistency rather than a pile of trophies. He reached the peak with only a single race win, a result that ignited debate across the garage and grandstands. One year later, the sport responded with a seismic shift, introducing the Chase format. Under that new system, Kurt Busch came out as champion in 2004. Despite the contrasting paths to recognition, both drivers climbed the mountain driving for Roush Racing, and their shared success was rooted in more than just equipment.

Kenseth had joined the organization in 2000, while Busch followed as a full-time driver in 2001. From the beginning, the pair grew into foundational pieces of Jack Roush’s operation. Their advance was not parallel by accident. Busch later acknowledged that Kenseth played a big role in shaping his NASCAR career.

That respect became public record in 2012, when Jeff Gluck asked Busch which driver consistently raced him clean and which competitor he genuinely enjoyed battling. Busch did not hesitate before naming his former teammate.

Busch detailed the relationship by explaining, “Matt Kenseth. He and I developed a great rapport early in our careers. At Roush Racing, the No. 6 car was the primary car, and the No. 99 was the second car (in one shop), and at the other shop, it was the No. 17 guys and the No. 97 guys.

“In 2002, it was a breakthrough year for me, and I leaned on Matt a lot; he won the championship in ’03, and then ’04 was my championship run.”

That period marked a turning point inside the organization. Busch emphasized how their collective rise reshaped the internal hierarchy. “We changed the whole landscape at Roush Racing to where the No. 17 and No. 97 were the primary cars. The two of us were just young, hard-nosed Late Model racers, and it was just so easy to be on the same page as Matt. We still have that today.”

But their connection extended beyond standard teammate chemistry. It grew owing to their shared Late Model roots, similar work ethics, and a mutual understanding of what it takes to win at the highest level. Trust and respect allowed both drivers to push each other without crossing lines.

Kurt left Roush Racing after the 2005 season, beginning a journey that took him to Penske Racing South and later to Furniture Row Racing in 2012. His career path continued through Stewart-Haas Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing before ending with 23XI Racing in 2022. Kenseth, on the contrary, remained a Roush Fenway mainstay through 2012.

He transitioned to Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2013 season, later returned to Roush Fenway Racing on a part-time basis in 2018, and eventually closed his Cup career with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2020.

Both drivers finished their Cup tenure with one championship, but as a tandem, Kenseth and Busch elevated Roush Fenway Racing into NASCAR’s elite tier during an era dominated by juggernauts such as Hendrick Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing, and Joe Gibbs Racing.