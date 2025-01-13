‘Chase Elliott Got His Millions, so He Didn’t Care’: NASCAR Fans Demand New Face of the Sport Amid Fox’s Classy Indycar Promo

NASCAR is struggling to restore its viewership to its former high levels, and its most popular driver, Chase Elliott, couldn’t care less. The Hendrick Motorsports star seldom participates in promotional activities initiated by the sanctioning body. Over in the IndyCar Series, however, new standards are being set.

The open-wheel racing series has released a promo for its upcoming season focused on building up its most popular star, Josef Newgarden. The advertisement, which is less than a minute in length, highlights Newgarden’s many attributes in a completely humorous and attractive manner. As expected, it had a lot of takers.

Trackhouse Racing’s owner, Justin Marks, shared the video on his X handle with the caption, “This is how it is done…” IMSA pit crew member and motorsports writer Bozi Tatarevic did the same and wrote, “This is incredibly well done. Driver-focused ads with a bit of personality and some fun are an excellent approach to growing the viewership for a racing series.”

With the promo being what it was, it did not take long for the barrels to turn on six-time Most Popular Driver Award winner Elliott. Fans jumped against their favorite driver to deliver some harsh criticism. One fan, who doesn’t see such ads coming out from NASCAR, said, “Never happen with duds like Chase being most popular.”

Another added, “It isn’t Nascar marketing it is a bunch of overpaid guys who don’t want to be the face of the sport. While marketing is a part of it, the drivers, or ones that could be the face, don’t want to. It is crazy.” Elliott had plenty of chances to appease the fandom that loved him so much.

Why Elliott hates being a part of promotional activities

One such prime opportunity was to be a part of the Netflix docuseries Full Speed. Despite participation from his friends, such as Ryan Blaney, he refused to let a camera crew follow him around. He reasoned his choice to Dale Earnhardt Jr. in an episode of the latter’s podcast and said that he did not want to do things that would shift his focus away from the race track.

While understandable, Elliott needs to know that he is not just another driver in the field. He is the most popular face in the sport for a reason and being so comes with a responsibility. All one has to do is look at how Dale Jr. handled that crown. He was almost always on his feet trying to popularize stock car racing across the globe.

The examples set by such icons of the past and the extraordinary work of rivals are what appear to have hit a nerve in the NASCAR fandom. One fan delivered a damning verdict, “Chase is the anchor bringing NASCAR down. They guy is the most ungrateful entitled driver. Bill, Dale, Gordon, Jr, all understood that they needed to put in the work to bring up the sport.”

“Chase got his millions, so he didn’t care what happens to the hand that feeds him.” At the end of the day, it is an obvious fact that he would hate nothing more than losing his crown to Blaney or Kyle Larson.