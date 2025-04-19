Why Team Penske’s Austin Cindric Is Big on Golf Like Hendrick Motorsports Star William Byron

Although speed is second nature to NASCAR drivers every time they strap into a race car, their interests stretch far beyond the track. While some spend their downtime following NBA or football games, many, including Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, and William Byron, often trade the steering wheel for a golf club. For many, it’s not just an off-season hobby; even midweek rounds on the golf course are common. And Team Penske’s Austin Cindric is no exception.

Given that Cindric usually tends to keep his cards close to the vest, his personal interests often fly under the radar. However, during a recent appearance on SpeedFreaks, the driver of the #2 Team Penske Ford opened up about his growing affinity for golf.

He explained that what began as a casual pursuit quickly evolved, largely because nearly everyone around him — from his spotter, Doug Campbell, to his close friends — seemed deeply invested in the game.

The NASCAR Cup driver shared that even his father has long been passionate about golf, and naturally, many of the people he holds dear also share that enthusiasm.

As Cindric sees it, the golf course offers a perfect setting to spend meaningful time with those whose company he genuinely enjoys. However, he cautioned that teeing off with individuals one doesn’t know — or doesn’t particularly care for — can quickly become a drag, given the four-hour time commitment. Spending hours outdoors with people they’d rather not be around, he noted, simply isn’t worth the trouble.

Reflecting on his own early days with the game, Cindric remarked, “I have figured out.. when I first started playing like ‘oh I’ll be riding in the car, I can answer this email or do this or send this text and I’d start to save things to do, I’d go play golf and I got none of it done.”

“So, I’ve realized it’s a great way to completely disassociate. I mean, I’m of a generation that’s exceptionally challenging to like let go of this thing and not pay attention to your phone.”

Likewise, even Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron has a deep affinity for golf. In the lead-up to the Bristol race, he shared his admiration for the mental toughness displayed by elite golfers — their ability to block out even the slightest distractions. Whether it’s a whisper from the crowd or a bird’s distant chirp, they remain unshakably focused, executing every move with precision.

Byron drew a clear line between that level of concentration and what it takes to succeed behind the wheel, noting how the mental demands of golf closely resemble the discipline required in racing. The 27-year-old revealed that he began taking the game seriously at 18 and has since developed a growing appreciation for it.

Although a three-to-four-month stretch last season pulled him away from the greens due to a packed racing calendar, he now makes a conscious effort to stay sharp. Whenever time permits, Byron hits the range a couple of times a week to keep his rhythm intact.