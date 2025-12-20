“Why the F*** Is This Being Shared?”: NASCAR Fans Slam “Disrespectful” Breach of Greg Biffle and Family’s Privacy

The news of Greg Biffle and his family members passing away in a plane crash yesterday came as a shock to the motorsports community. The tragedy immediately triggered an outpouring of grief, confusion, and unanswered questions. As details about the fatal aviation accident remained limited, the public conversation gradually shifted from mourning to discomfort after two popular publications released personal information that many fans felt crossed an ethical line.

Biffle’s wife, Cristina, according to those reports, sent a message to her mother just minutes before the crash. The content of that message, which was shared publicly after the accident, became the flashpoint of the entire conversation.

Cristina’s mother, Cathy Grossu, confirmed to the outlet that it was the last communication she received from her daughter before the crash occurred, adding that the family was left devastated and brokenhearted.

Once those details surfaced on the social media platform X, the reaction was immediate and intense. Fans flooded the comment sections, questioning the decision to publish such private moments. Many argued that revealing a final message sent during what was clearly a moment of terror served no public purpose and only deepened the family’s pain.

One user wrote bluntly, “Why the f**k is this being shared? Respect their privacy.” Another echoed that sentiment, stating, “Some details are honestly just disrespectful to share. This is one of them.”

A third response struck a more measured tone, noting, “I don’t really think that the public at large is on a need to know basis for this kind of information.”

NASCAR Greg Biffle’s Wife Texted Mom ‘We’re in Trouble’ Moments Before Plane Crash https://t.co/wZ6Uh40QqX pic.twitter.com/7vmjOkdFLy — TMZ (@TMZ) December 19, 2025

Little is known about the accident itself. The aircraft involved was a Cessna C550 private jet registered to a company owned by Biffle. The plane went down near a runway roughly 26 minutes after departing from Statesville Regional Airport.

Initial flight data indicated that the jet was originally bound for Florida but appeared to turn back toward the airport shortly after takeoff. Cathy said the group had been traveling to Florida for a birthday trip, as Biffle was going to turn 56 the following week.

Authorities have not released any conclusions about the cause of the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed that an investigation is underway. Until that process concludes, the circumstances surrounding the accident remain unresolved. What is clear, however, is the scale of the loss. Seven lives were taken in the crash.

Those killed included Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, their five-year-old son Ryder, and Biffle’s 14-year-old daughter Emma, whom he shared with his former wife, Nicole Lunders. Also among the victims were Dennis Dutton and his son Jack, along with Craig Wadsworth.