“Will Be Even Worse”: NASCAR Fans Show Massive Discontent Over 2025 Plans

NASCAR fans watch the race at Richmond Raceway during the Cook Out 400 on August 11, 2024.

NASCAR Cup Series will make a nostalgic return to Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025, marking its first race there since 1971 and unofficially launching the Cup season. Historically, the season’s prelude, the Clash, roared to life at Daytona, revered as the cathedral of speed.

However, in 2022, the event shifted to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, bringing an unexpected Hollywood dazzle that captivated audiences. After three years of Tinseltown glamour, with the Coliseum’s agreement concluded, NASCAR is tracing its steps back to its origins.

The quarter-mile track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, famed for its tight racing and fiery tempers, will host the event. Set for February 2, 2025, the clash promises to reignite old passions and will be broadcast by Fox Sports.

Despite the historic return of NASCAR to Bowman Gray Stadium for the 2025 Clash, fan enthusiasm appears to be lukewarm. When Jeff Gluck recently shared a post from Bowman Gray Stadium, stating, “FYI, saw this on my feed and passing along: The Clash is not sold out yet if you were hoping to grab tickets,” the response from fans was mixed.

One fan commented, “Yeah since they went to the coliseum I stopped watching the clash. Bowman Gray will be even worse. These tracks are too small for descent racing.” Another bluntly added, “Clash is b*tt, I don’t even watch it ‍♂️,” and a third remarked humorously, “This won’t happen, but it’d be real funny if it just didn’t sell out.”

FYI, saw this on my feed and passing along: The Clash is not sold out yet if you were hoping to grab tickets. https://t.co/W0AnNrHcke — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) October 18, 2024

The announcement of the event’s location was made by Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Executive Vice President, Chief Venue & Racing Innovations Officer, during an event at Bowman Gray Stadium in August.

Originally hosting collegiate football and later trotter horse racing, Bowman Gray’s first encounter with auto racing featured midget car races on its dirt quarter-mile track from 1939 through 1949.

The venue held its first NASCAR-sanctioned event on May 18, 1949, and has since continued to host weekly races as part of the NASCAR Weekly Series, drawing crowds every Saturday evening from late April through August.

Hendrick Motorsports drivers hold varied views on NASCAR Cup racing at Bowman Gray Stadium

Bowman Gray, a veteran host for the NASCAR East Series from 2011 to 2015, saw Ben Kennedy clinch a win in 2013. Notables such as Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Corey LaJoie, Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman, William Byron, Justin Haley, Ryan Preece, and Daniel Suarez have all competed here.

Kyle Larson recalls one event vividly where he started on the pole and finished fifth, cherishing the electric atmosphere, “There’s no other experience like Bowman Gray as a race fan.”

“I hope that same style of a crowd shows up for a Cup race there; flipping all of us off, leaning over the wall, and screaming at us. It’s amazing. It’s such a cool atmosphere. I’m excited for it,” he reflected during a media session.

Conversely, Elliott, Larson’s teammate, harbors less enthusiasm. His less favorable experiences at Bowman Gray have shaded his perspective. “I remember going but I don’t remember the atmosphere. Those places are really small and really tight. We are in really heavy cars. It’s really hard to do.”

“I will say the durability of these cars, and the front bumper is probably, if it was going to be good for anything, was going to be good for that from an entertainment standpoint,” he shared.

But despite all these things, the prospect of hosting a Cup race at this historic track after a long hiatus will certainly be an event to watch.