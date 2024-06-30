Will Brad Keselowski Start a NASCAR Podcast After Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick?

Denny Hamlin began Actions Detrimental, a podcast in which he shares his thoughts, insights, and arguments about all things NASCAR, in 2023. Kevin Harvick did the same after retiring from racing last season and set shop in the name of ‘Harvick Happy Hour’. Being one of the oldest drivers in the field right now, could Brad Keselowski follow this path when retirement comes knocking? Or before?

As things are wired right now, there isn’t a chance for that. When the 2012 Cup Series champion was posed with the question in Nashville recently, he said that he just wanted to focus on managing his team and not on running a podcast. His words went, “The last thing the world needs is to hear anything more from me. I got my hands full.”

“I enjoyed the role I was able to play with Fox for a handful of years being on Race Hub and so forth. But I want you guys to do that. That’s your job. I don’t want to take your job.” He continued noting that he wanted to be busy with owning a team when his racing career ended. However, he did admit that he can never be too sure of where the world’s going to take him.

Keselowski was recently on Harvick’s podcast for an interview. The two veterans discussed a range of topics including the highs and lows of Keselowski’s career, his bond with the Earnhardts, and the direction in which NASCAR is headed. Also on the list of important matters they discussed was the potential retirement of the RFK Racing’s co-owner.

How much longer will Brad Keselowski drive for RFK Racing?

Speaking about retirement, Keselowski told Harvick that he felt great healthwise. However, from a mental standpoint, things are more challenging. He expressed that he feels really great getting out of the race car after some races and a few others just drain all the energy out of him. This emotional roller coaster that he goes through is what makes things difficult.

He said, “It’s not really a ‘health’ thing. It’s really a mental thing of how long can you endure the emotional roller coaster. One of the big factors for me is I want my kids to see me winning races. There’s a lot of people that say when a race car driver has a family that ‘Ah, he loses a little bit of his edge.’ To some degree, I almost feel the opposite. I want to feel like a winner to my kids.”

For now, Keselowski is driven by the fuel of wanting to be in the driver’s seat for the sake of his kids’ image of him. As far as the fans are concerned, they can never get enough of him. He has been having a very strong season in 2024 with a victory and multiple top-10 finishes.