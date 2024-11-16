Will Joey Logano Race In a Series Outside NASCAR After Third Cup Title?

Joey Logano is currently basking in the glow of fan adulation following his third NASCAR Cup championship win. While the off-season sees drivers like Kyle Larson shifting gears to participate in dirt racing and High Limit Racing, the Team Penske driver is more inclined towards cherishing time with his family.

Despite the acclaim that drivers like Tony Stewart and William Byron receive for their versatility across different racing formats, Logano said that he remains steadfast in his commitment to NASCAR. His focus remains solely on the Cup Series, untempted by the allure of diversifying into other motorsports realms.

He explained, “I love NASCAR racing. I’m a person like a creature of habit. I mean like I find something I like, that’s what I’m gonna do… I love NASCAR racing. That was my dream; that’s what I set on. That’s the only thing I want to do.”

He also shared insights into the personal traits that shape his professional life. Logano revealed that his wife, Brittany Baca, was his first and only girlfriend, whom he began dating at 16 and later married.

This same singular dedication extends to his dining habits; once he finds a dish he loves at a restaurant, he sticks to it every visit, eschewing the temptation to explore the menu further.

In a similar vein, Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing car, maintains a laser focus on his NASCAR career, though he allows himself a bit more flexibility in other areas of life.

That’s why, with the off-season ahead, Logano might just be looking forward to unwinding and making the most of his time with his family and three children.

Logano shares the challenge of balancing a bustling NASCAR career with family life

As drivers zigzag across the nation, their spouses often tag along — until kids enter the picture. Logano, a father of three, admits that the reality for many racing families involves the spouse shouldering most of the childcare.

“It’s a grind for everybody,” he confessed in July 2024, recognizing his wife’s role in raising their children mostly solo due to his demanding schedule.

He added, “More times than not, my wife is raising those kids, three of them, on her own. It’s just the life that we have. It’s like that for everybody that’s traveling out here.”

The intense lifestyle makes the off-season precious for Logano, providing a rare chance for quality family time. He makes a conscious effort to disconnect from distractions, even keeping his phone at bay.

Although he remains available for urgent calls from key figures like Roger Penske and Walt Czarencki. However, he tends to postpone less critical matters, so that he is fully present at home.

Logano also reflected on the necessity of balance, stating, “If you’re going to do this for a long time, you have to find balance to do it correctly. If you’re going to give 100 percent to your job, you have to give 100 percent at home, too, because if things aren’t right at home, you’re probably not going to be at your best at your job, either.”